Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zach Rance

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zach Rance

14 seconds ago

“Big Brother,” is a popular reality television show, but not everyone watches it. Those who do know the cast members well, but those who don’t have never heard of most of the people who made their names a little famous on the show. Zach Rance is one of those guys. He was part of the show. Either you know him or you don’t but if you don’t, that’s all about to change. He’s making major headlines right now as he goes through a few things in his life, and it’s been a very interesting few days for the young reality star.

1. He’s Young

He’s still young. He turned 30 in 2020. We hope he had a chance to celebrate. We assume that since his birthday was September 9 (1990) that he did have a chance to go out and have some fun since so much of the world was opened back up at that point.

2. He’s From Florida

He’s a Florida boy through and through. He was born and raised in Palm Beach Gardens. It’s a lovely little community north of Miami where people go to relax, enjoy the nice weather, and spend the entire year on the golf course, at the beach, and dining al fresco.

3. He Loves Golf

As a born and raised Floridian myself, I can attest to this. You know how to play golf. You enjoy playing golf. It’s a real thing, and with so many courses everywhere you look, it’s never dull. He’s an avid golfer, and he is someone who clearly likes to spend time doing the things he enjoys. We feel that.

4. He’s Close to his Brother

When he was joining the cast of Big Brother in Season 16, he said the most difficult part of the journey for him would be being away from his brother. He’s already been away in college at the time, and he missed him. He was already missing him, but being isolated in the house would make it even more difficult. It is always lovely to see siblings with a close bond.

5. He Has a Random Fear

Let us preface this one by saying that we all have a random fear. Honestly, we all have one. Zach Rance, however, is afraid of raccoons. It’s funny to us because we so rarely see the nocturnal animals. When you think about it, however, they do like to hang out in the trash can and eat trash, so that does kind of make them more than a little disgusting and creepy, right?

6. He’s a College Grad

We might sound just a tad biased here, but he graduated from our school. He’s a University of Florida graduate. Go Gators! He’s very proud of himself and he’s very proud of this accomplishment. We know that he majored in economics, and we love that he is proud of himself and that he took the time to complete his education. It’s a lot of hard work at UF, and he did it.

7. He Recently Came Out as Bisexual

We aren’t surprised by this, and we doubt that any of his fans are, either. Anyone who watched his season of the show probably had a pretty good idea, but he made it official in December 2020 by coming out publicly. He also called out his former housemate for being one of the guys he hooked up with. That would be Frankie Grande, though none of you are surprised by that if you know. They were often asked about how close they were on the show.

8. Frankie Grande is a Famous Brother

Yes, the Frankie Grande we are discussing here is the brother of famed superstar Ariana Grande. Ironically, they were just friends at first. Zach Rance was very clear about the fact that Grande is the first man he’s ever been with, and that he was totally straight up to that point. He always liked women, and he was very unsure of what was happening to him as he got closer and closer to Frankie Grande. He fell hard for him and wasn’t sure about his life after that. He needed some time to sort out his feelings.

9. He Says He Leans More Towards Heterosexuality

He’s a man who considers himself bisexual, but he also feels he is more heterosexual than bisexual. He made it very clear he hooked up with Frankie Grande and then with a photographer who happened to be a man, but that those are the only two. He said, “The more I thought about being with a guy…you know, making out is one thing. But, doing more than making out with a guy is something that I just don’t want to do, and I’d never tried it,” and now things have changed.

10. He’s Been on Soap Operas

Did you know this fun fact? He once starred in a few episodes of the hit show, the Bold and the Beautiful. It’s a fun fact, but we don’t know if he has any dreams of becoming an actor outside of this one-time situation.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Places We’d Like to See Ghost Adventures Examine
Five Authors Who Came to Regret Writing Famous Books
Why Did Daniel LaRusso Spoil his Son But Teach his Daughter Karate?
The End is Here: Vikings
One of Ant-Man’s Saddest Moments Is Too Dark For the MCU
Why We Need Another Island of Dr. Moreau
Is Lord of the Rings a Christmas Movie?
Watch Cary Grant Pilot the Millennium Falcon in Darth by Darthwest 2
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zach Rance
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marsha Hunt
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michelle Young
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tyler Oakley
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5