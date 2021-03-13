Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Zack Carpinello

1 min ago

Anyone who grew up on Jersey Shore is a huge fan of Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and the world is collectively excited for her new announcement. She’s engaged, and she could not be more excited about it. She’s getting married, and the man who managed to nail her down is none other than Zack Carpinello. He might not be a household name like his fiancé, but that doesn’t mean her fans are about to change that. Here is everything you need to know about the future Mr. JWoww.

1. He’s Young

Carpinello is only 26. It’s not important, and no one really cares, but it’s worth mentioning that he is marrying a woman nearly a decade older than he is. JWoww is 35. She likes her men younger, he likes his women a little older, and they seem really good together.

2. He’s a New Yorker

He wasn’t born and raised in the city, though. He’s from a small town called Bethlehem, New York. He was born there. He went to high school there, and he eventually realized that what he wanted was not in that area of the state. He eventually ended up in North Florida living and working in the Jacksonville area.

3. He’s a Wrestler

If you’re wondering what brought him to Jacksonville, it’s his job. He’s a pro wrestler, but he doesn’t go by his given name. He goes by Zack Clayton. He’s been into wrestling his entire life. He trained in Albany and even attended the In Your Face Wrestling Academy there when he was older.

4. He’s An Athlete

To be a wrestler, you have to be an athlete. However, he actually played football and baseball growing up. He stopped playing when he went to college. He realized that while he enjoys both, it was wrestling that really did have his heart. He continued to train for that by freeing up his time to do so after leaving behind his other sports interests.

5. He’s Known Jenni Forever

He actually happens to be the brother of one her best friends. They’ve known one another for a very long time. In fact, when she got married to Roger Mathews back in 2015, Zack was at the wedding. They didn’t have any romantic interest in one another back then, but things would blossom only a few years after her wedding (and after her marriage ended).

6. He Made a Huge Mistake

It was 2019 when JWoww and her new fiancé made an appearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with some of their old friends, and Zack made a huge mistake. He got a little bit too friendly with another female on the show, Angelina Pivarnick, and the entire situation caused the end of their relationship. They obviously end up back together, but not without some very big apologies on his part.

7. He’s Going to Be a Stepdad

When he marries JWoww, he will take on the role of stepfather to her two children. She shares both her son and daughter (Greyson who is four and Meilani who is six) with her ex-husband, Roger. They’ve had some difficulties since ending their marriage in 2018, but they’ve ultimately made the decision to get over themselves and put their kids first. Now, Zack is going to have to do the same to become a bonus dad to his fiance’s children.

8. He Has a Fitness Line

Zack Clayton Shop is his business. It’s a line of gym clothes, essentially. He sells anything you need to hit the gym and look good while doing it. It’s not exactly a secret that he enjoys spending his time in the gym. His job requires it, and his physique is clearly one that he is proud of.

9. He Seems Like Fun

He might only be 26, but we have a feeling that this brings a level of fun to his relationship with his fiancé and her children. He often posts photos of the entire family. He regularly calls JWoww the best mom, and he’s often seen hanging out with her kids and having a good time with them. He might be pretty good at the stepdad thing, and these are a couple of lucky kids to have a bonus parent who clearly cares for them.

10. He’s Pretty Open

Some stars are pretty private with their lives, but he manages to do a good job of being open with the public. He’s not so open that you know everything about him, but he’s open enough that he seems to come across like a genuine guy.

