Zack Snyder is Coming Up with Something Called “Army of the Dead”

One either believes in Zack Snyder’s vision or just waits to see if the belief of others is vindicated since like it or not his take on the superhero genre has been kind of up and down, and the idea of the Snyder Cut is still dividing a lot of fans. But with his next project, it would appear that he’s getting to explore his vision as it pertains to another zombie movie, as Army of the Dead is supposedly taking off the same kind of post-apocalyptic world he was allowed to create in the Dawn of the Dead remake that focused on one group in particular that was confined to a shopping mall when the zombie apocalypse broke out. One major difference when it came to these zombies though was that they didn’t just shamble about and take forever to get anywhere. From the first moment that the little blonde girl that had been infected sprang to her feet and RAN, people were made aware that this movie was in fact quite different from many others. A lot of us had grown used to the fact that zombies were deadly and could be extremely dangerous in big groups, but they were usually slow and not too bright. The zombies in the remake were fast, agile, and somehow able to figure out how to get at their prey using different methods instead of the straight-ahead approach.
That’s why Army of the Dead sounds like it will be another step forward since it’s essentially a heist movie in a post-apocalyptic world that’s overrun by zombies. How Snyder will ‘evolve’ the zombies is yet to be seen, but it does sound as though things are going to change a bit, but stating that this is new and innovative isn’t as groundbreaking as some folks might think. Resident Evil has done this kind of thing and while it hasn’t always panned out, the evolution of zombies has taken place in other movies as well, such as Warm Bodies and various other movies. Like it or not, the zombie movie hasn’t been played out, but it’s been done in so many ways that trying to state that something is new and has never been seen before is a little more difficult than all that since one really needs to fact check before they make such a bold statement. Having faith in Snyder is pretty easy for a lot of people, but the fact is that one can usually expect a lot of shadows, a rather depressing mood to the movie, and something that’s bound to leave a person wondering just what in the world happened. After all, Dawn of the Dead looked pretty hopeless by the end since the group was being overrun by a horde of zombies in a location they’d believed would be safe.
Snyder is an accomplished director to be certain, but keeping some honesty in filmmaking is somewhat important since the term ‘reinventing’ gets tossed around just as much as many other words and can be used to build a false sense of confidence while allowing the fans to forget that what is being dubbed as ‘new’ is in fact something that has been done before. The idea of someone sending an armed squad of soldiers/mercenaries into Las Vegas to retrieve a large sum of money is kind of an odd premise unless there’s something else that the individual is seeking that could be worth the trouble. Plus, in a world that is infested with the undead, it does feel as though the only worthwhile commodities would be food, water, and various other items, money just doesn’t sound that important. It’s hard to think that the economy would be that much of a concern at that point, as making sure that those that have survived have enough to keep pushing forward would be a lot more important. But of course, there’s also the thought that people would start hoarding as much as possible and would be doing their best to ensure their own survival, without thinking about others. We’re human beings, it’s in our nature to survive, which means that some folks will do whatever it takes, even if it comes at the expense of others.
Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, and Theo Rossi will be helping to round out the cast on this movie which is kind of fun to think about since each one of them brings a certain amount of style and punch to each picture they’re in. So far the movie sounds interesting enough to check out, but we’ll have to wait and see just what critics and fans say once it arrives. The movie will be headed to Netflix in 2021, so it will be a lot easier for people to access and it’s likely that a lot of people will have something to say one way or another.