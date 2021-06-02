Zainab Jah is the kind of person who has always been drawn to expressing herself through the arts. From an early age, she knew that she didn’t want to follow a traditional path. Even though those closest to her didn’t always understand, she also knew that she couldn’t let anything stop her from pursuing her dreams. While the journey hasn’t always been easy, Zainab has put in a lot of hard work and she’s had some great accomplishments in the process. Her acting resume includes credits like Homeland and Deep State. More recently, she played Harriet Tubman in the TV series The Good Lord Bird. Continue reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Zainab Jah.
1. She Grew Up In Africa
England is the country that is most frequently associated with Zainab. While it’s true that she was born there and has lived there for most of her life, she actually spent her early years living in Sierra Leone with her grandmother. Zainab relocated to England when she was about 10 years old.
2. Her Grandmother Got Her Into Acting
Both of Zainab’s parents studied medicine, and they hoped that she would follow the same path. However, Zainab was introduced to the arts at an early age and she never looked back. During an interview with Talkin Broadway, Zainab said, “…my grandmother ran a children’s theatre company in Freetown [the capital of Sierra Leone] that my life in theatre began. Yes, my grandmother started the madness”.
3. She Is An Award Winner
Even the most humble actors love to have their work recognized in the form of a major award. After all, these awards are often how an actor’s success is measured. Zainab has been nominated for several awards and she’s even brought a few home. Most recently, she won a Drama Desk Ensemble Award in 2018.
4. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Zainab has always been an adventurous person and she loves being able to explore new places. When she isn’t busy with work, she likes to spend time outdoors. Some of her favorite activities include hiking and relaxing by the water. She also enjoys traveling.
5. She Has Theater Experience
Most people who are familiar with Zainab’s work know her from the things she’s done on TV. What many don’t realize, however, is that she’s also had a successful theater career. In fact, she was the first Black woman to play Hamlet. Her performance in the role earned her attention from all over the world.
6. She Was In An Episode Of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Every actor dreams of getting the opportunity to act in a successful project, and Zainab has been doing that since very early on in her career. Her second TV role was in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2005. Although her part was small, it was still a great opportunity for her as an up-and-coming actress.
7. She Is A Teacher
In addition to sharing her talent with the world, Zainab also loves sharing her knowledge with others. She has been a visiting faculty member at Vermont College of Fine Arts. Although she still has a bio on the school’s website, it’s unclear if she is currently teaching there.
8. She Likes To Stay Active
Staying in great shape is one of the things at the top of Zainab’s priority list. Despite the fact that her schedule can get pretty hectic, she always finds time to fit in some exercise. That doesn’t mean she spends hours upon hours in the gym, however. Zainab likes to get creative with her workouts and find her ways to put herself to the test.
9. She Doesn’t Like To Reveal Her Age
For the most part, you can Google someone in the entertainment industry and find their date of both. You won’t have any such luck when it comes to Zainab, though. During an interview with The New York Times, Zainab shared that she doesn’t like to tell people her age. She has also expressed this same sentiment in other interviews.
10. She Started Her Career As A Dancer
Zainab may be best known as an actor these days, but that wasn’t always the case. Dance was actually her first love, and she studied dance at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). After several years of dancing, she decided that it was time to try something new. While talking to The New York Times, she said, “I just sat up in bed and said, ‘I want to be an actor”.