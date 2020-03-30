This season of The Voice has proven that there is still a lot of amazing talent out there. Zan Fiskum is a big part of that proof. Before earning a spot on the show, Zan was promoting her talents on YouTube and other social media platforms. Now, it looks like her dream of hitting it big is finally about to come true. The skilled songstress has already wowed judges and viewers with her incredible voice. As a member of John Legend’s team, fans can’t wait to see what Zan will do next. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Zan Fiskum.
1. She Lives In Her Parents’ Backyard
When most people decide to move out of their parents’ house, it’s usually because they’re looking for a little bit of distance. However, Zan Fiskum took a different approach. She currently lives in her parents’ backyard in an RV that she likes to think of as a tiny home.
2. She Performed A Song She Never Sang Before For Her Voice Audition
Auditioning for a big competition show like The Voice is what some would consider a once in a lifetime opportunity. So, you can probably imagine that most people have spent countless hours practicing their performance. Zan, on the other hand, did the exact opposite. Zan sang the song “Light On” for her audition, and that was her very first time performing the song.
3. She Is A Worship Leader At Her Church
Zan Fiskum’s faith is a big part of her life and her career. She grew up singing in the church and is currently a worship leader at New Life Church in Renton, WA. Through the church, she also met fellow musician Alec Shaw. The two eventually became a duo who did live performances in the Seattle area.
4. She’s Always Wanted To Be On John Legend’s Team
Being picked by any judge on The Voice is a huge honor, but Zan Fiskum had her heart set on working with one person in particular. Zan told Idol Chatter, “I wanted to have John coach me from the very beginning. I have so much respect for his music, and I’ve been a big fan for a long time. And he’s more than just a great singer, and I want to learn all that I can from him so that I can be too.”
5. She Already Has Experience Going On Tour
Even before appearing on The Voice, Zan Fiskum was already making a name for herself. In the summer of 2019, she went on her first tour with Alec Shaw. The two performed at various venues in the pacific northwest.
6. She Writes Her Own Music
Zan has already proven that she’s great at performing her own version of other artists’ songs, but she also has music of her own. In addition to singing, Zan also enjoys writing her own music. She is currently in the process of working on a full length project of original songs. She plans to call the project “Sleeping Problems” and says several songs will touch on her personal struggles with sleep.
7. Zan Isn’t Her Full Name
Picking the right stage name is important for any artist. Luckily for Zan Fiskum she didn’t have to look too hard to find the perfect name for her. The name Zan is actually a shortened version of her first name, Suzannah.
8. Her Mother Is A Music Teacher
Zan isn’t the only person in her family who has a deep love for music. Her appreciation for music actually comes from her mother who is a piano teacher and vocal coach. Zan was able to begin honing her skills at a young age when she and her family would volunteer at a local dinner theater where she was able to perform.
9. Maggie Rogers Is One Of Her Biggest Inspirations
The song Zan sang for her blind audition on The Voice was originally released by Maggie Rogers on her 2018 album, Heard It in a Past Life. Zan considers Maggie to be one of her greatest inspirations. Like Zan, Maggie also sings folk music.
10. Her Decision To Audition For The Voice Was Random
Although Zan Fiskum has always been a fan of The Voice, her decision to audition for the show actually happened at the spur of the moment. During her interview with Idol Chatter, she said, “I very randomly decided to send in an audition tape while at home and thought “why not?!” I had a feeling nothing would end up happening from it but just thought to give it a shot. It’s pretty crazy that I’m actually on the show because I didn’t expect anything to come from it, but I’m so happy!”