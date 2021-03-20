Zania Alake has waited her entire life for an opportunity like the one she’s getting on The Voice. During her blind audition, she performed a cover of Anita Baker’s classic song “Sweet Love” and John Legend turned his chair almost instantly. Later in the performance, Kelly also decided to take a spin. Zania made the decision to join John Legend’s team and the two seem like they’re going to make a great pair. Viewers at home also couldn’t help but comment on Zania’s beautiful voice and there are already a lot of people who are rooting for her to make it all the way. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zania Alake from The Voice.
1. She Has Always Known She Wants To Be A Singer
For as long as she can remember Zania has wanted to sing. Zania’s parents recognized her love for music and encouraged her to hone her skills. By the time she was a teenager, her parents decided to enroll her in a performing arts high school and Zania has never looked back. Her official bio for The Voice also mentioned that she studied the arts in college although it didn’t specify where Zania went to school.
2. She Is Already Released Music
Performing other people’s songs can be a great opportunity for singers to get their voices out there, but nothing beats having an original song to be proud of. Zania has released a single called “Tempted” and she also has plans to drop an EP although the release date hasn’t been announced.
3. She Is In A Band
In addition to performing as a solo act, Zania also has experience performing with a group. Zania’s blind audition on The Voice has shown that she definitely has what it takes to shine as a solo artist. She’s part of Elevate Music Group and they have performed around the Detroit area.
4. She Works In Banking
Zania is a very creative person, but she also has an analytical side. She currently makes a living working as a banker and while she’s thankful for her job, music is where her heart has always been. Zania is hoping that being on The Voice will create an opportunity for her to do music full-time.
5. She Has A YouTube Channel
If you loved what you heard during Zania’s blind audition, the good news is that you can easily hear more from her thanks to YouTube. She has a YouTube channel where she’s uploaded more than a dozen performance videos. It’s been about a year since Zania posted anything new on her channel and it’s unclear whether she has plans to return to YouTube.
6. Her Name Has A Special Meaning
Zania Alake is very proud of her name and everything it stands for. The name Alake has Nigerian origins and means. According to Zania’s YouTube bio Alake means “to be made much of/One to be honored.” With a voice like Zania’s, she’s already on the right track to living up to the meaning of her name.
7. She Is Also An Actress
Singing isn’t the only way Zania enjoys performing. She has also done some acting and she has a love for musical theater. She’s been in a few theater productions including I’ll Be Home for Christmas and Church Folk. Being able to sing and act will certainly give Zania a leg up in the entertainment industry.
8. She Has Been A Background Singer For Some Well-Known Artists
Zania has built a lot of solid experience over the years, and she’s no stranger to performing on big stages. She has sung background for artists such as Tyrese and Phil Perry. Her experiences as a background singer have helped her break out of her shell and become more confident in her abilities as a vocalist.
9. Being A Mom Is Her Favorite Thing
It goes without saying that music is one of the most important things in Zania’s life. However, nothing is quite as important to her as her role as a mother. She has two children: a son and a daughter, however, they are both too young to fully grasp that their mom is a contestant on The Voice.
10. She Has Helped With Songwriting Classes
In addition to singing, Zania is also a songwriter and she loves sharing her knowledge and expertise with others. In 2019 she was invited to be a special guest a songwriting class and she shared an Instagram post about how much she enjoyed the experience. Now that she’s been on The Voice, she’ll probably have even more opportunities to do things like teach classes.