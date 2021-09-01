Zeke has been around surfing for almost his entire life, and he’s been well-known in the sport for several years. As a talented athlete and a fearless competitor, Zeke has never been afraid to prove that he can keep up with anyone whenever he gets on his board. Recently, he got the chance to truly stand behind his skills when he was cast as a contestant on the new competition series, The Ultimate Surfer. The show allows some of the most talented surfers in the game to go head to head for a chance to win $100,000 and an additional prize. Even though Zeke has already accomplished a lot, winning the show would help take his career to a new level. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zeke Lau.
1. He Is A Hawaii Native
Zeke was born and raised in Hawaii and his family is native to the island. He is very proud of his roots and loves being able to represent his culture as a surfer. During an interview with Fitted Hawaii, he said, “Being a native Hawaiian surfer means that I am Hawaiian and we invented surfing so we just regulate.” It’s unclear whether or not he still lives in Hawaii.
2. The Ultimate Surfer Isn’t His First TV Show
Zeke is no stranger to being in front of the camera. appeared on two TV shows before The Ultimate Surfer and he also has some acting experience due to his role in the 2013 movie Live from the Moon. It’s unclear whether he has more plans to do things within the entertainment industry.
3. He Is A YouTuber
Zeke has always been the kind of person who loves sharing his journey with others, and the internet has given him an easy way to do that. He has a YouTube channel that has 12,000 subscribers and has gotten more than 1 million views. Most of his content consists of surfing videos.
4. He Is A Brand Ambassador
The success that Zeke has had as a surfer has given him lots of other opportunities. He has built a large online following over the years and that has given him the chance to partner with brands to help market their products. Essentially, he gets paid just to post pictures of himself with various items.
5. Family Is Important To Him
Zeke comes from a very close-knit family. His father was also a talented athlete in his younger years. He played football and was a member of the team at the University of Hawaii. Zeke credits his father with introducing him to sports. Zeke also has a great relationship with his mom and considers her one of his inspirations.
6. He Loves To Travel
Even though Hawaii is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful places in the world, there are still lots of other things to see in the world. Zeke is thankful that surfing has given him the opportunity to see some of those things. He has gotten the chance to travel to places near and far and there will probably be even more trips in his future.
7. He Likes To Box
Surfing is clearly Zeke’s main sport, but he also enjoys other activities to stay in shape. Boxing is one of his favorite things to do although it appears that it’s something he does for training purposes and not competitively. Zeke also likes to do a variety of at-home workouts.
8. He Is A Very Competitive Person
There are some people who tend to back down when competitions get intense, but that has never been Zeke’s style. He is extremely competitive and he doesn’t shy away from challenging situations. This mindset will definitely come in handy during his time on The Ultimate Surfer.
9. He Is A Basketball Fan
Not only is Zeke a competitor, but he’s also a fan. He loves basketball and in his interview with Fitted Hawaii, he shared that he was a big fan of the Phoenix Suns. However, since this interview took place several years ago, it’s unclear whether the Suns are still his favorite team.
10. He Wanted To Play Football
Zeke has devoted all of his time and effort to surfing, but not because it’s the only sport he enjoys. During an interview with ESPN, he said that if he weren’t a surfer he probably would’ve played football. However, because he found so much success as a surfer he decided not to give football a try because he knew surfing was what would allow him to be the most successful.