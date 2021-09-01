Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zeke Lau

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zeke Lau

1 min ago

Zeke has been around surfing for almost his entire life, and he’s been well-known in the sport for several years. As a talented athlete and a fearless competitor, Zeke has never been afraid to prove that he can keep up with anyone whenever he gets on his board. Recently, he got the chance to truly stand behind his skills when he was cast as a contestant on the new competition series, The Ultimate Surfer. The show allows some of the most talented surfers in the game to go head to head for a chance to win $100,000 and an additional prize. Even though Zeke has already accomplished a lot, winning the show would help take his career to a new level. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zeke Lau.

1. He Is A Hawaii Native

Zeke was born and raised in Hawaii and his family is native to the island. He is very proud of his roots and loves being able to represent his culture as a surfer. During an interview with Fitted Hawaii, he said, “Being a native Hawaiian surfer means that I am Hawaiian and we invented surfing so we just regulate.” It’s unclear whether or not he still lives in Hawaii.

2. The Ultimate Surfer Isn’t His First TV Show

Zeke is no stranger to being in front of the camera. appeared on two TV shows before The Ultimate Surfer and he also has some acting experience due to his role in the 2013 movie Live from the Moon. It’s unclear whether he has more plans to do things within the entertainment industry.

3. He Is A YouTuber

Zeke has always been the kind of person who loves sharing his journey with others, and the internet has given him an easy way to do that. He has a YouTube channel that has 12,000 subscribers and has gotten more than 1 million views. Most of his content consists of surfing videos.

4. He Is A Brand Ambassador

The success that Zeke has had as a surfer has given him lots of other opportunities. He has built a large online following over the years and that has given him the chance to partner with brands to help market their products. Essentially, he gets paid just to post pictures of himself with various items.

5. Family Is Important To Him

Zeke comes from a very close-knit family. His father was also a talented athlete in his younger years. He played football and was a member of the team at the University of Hawaii. Zeke credits his father with introducing him to sports. Zeke also has a great relationship with his mom and considers her one of his inspirations.

6. He Loves To Travel

Even though Hawaii is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful places in the world, there are still lots of other things to see in the world. Zeke is thankful that surfing has given him the opportunity to see some of those things. He has gotten the chance to travel to places near and far and there will probably be even more trips in his future.

7. He Likes To Box

Surfing is clearly Zeke’s main sport, but he also enjoys other activities to stay in shape. Boxing is one of his favorite things to do although it appears that it’s something he does for training purposes and not competitively. Zeke also likes to do a variety of at-home workouts.

8. He Is A Very Competitive Person

There are some people who tend to back down when competitions get intense, but that has never been Zeke’s style. He is extremely competitive and he doesn’t shy away from challenging situations. This mindset will definitely come in handy during his time on The Ultimate Surfer.

9. He Is A Basketball Fan

Not only is Zeke a competitor, but he’s also a fan. He loves basketball and in his interview with Fitted Hawaii, he shared that he was a big fan of the Phoenix Suns. However, since this interview took place several years ago, it’s unclear whether the Suns are still his favorite team.

10. He Wanted To Play Football

Zeke has devoted all of his time and effort to surfing, but not because it’s the only sport he enjoys. During an interview with ESPN, he said that if he weren’t a surfer he probably would’ve played football. However, because he found so much success as a surfer he decided not to give football a try because he knew surfing was what would allow him to be the most successful.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Inside Issa Rae’s Newest Reality Show, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”
Hulu Welcomes Newcomers To The Black Stories Hub
What We Learned from The Trailer for Doogie Kamealoha M.D
Why Raylan Givens Was the Best Character on Justified
Check Out The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 90s Cartoon Style
10 Times Actors Broke Character in Movies During a Scene
Robert Pattinson’s Paycheck For The Batman May Surprise You
The Spawn Movie Is Back On Track With A New Writer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zeke Lau
All of Marvel’s Easter Eggs in Honor of Stan Lee
Why Admiral Adama Was the Best Character on Battlestar Galactica
Disney+ “The Princess and the Frog” Redesign
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
The 10 Best Call of Duty Zombies Wonder Weapons
resident evil village
The Five Best Video Games Released In 2021 So Far
DokeV Is A New Pokemon-Inspired Adventure Being Developed
Marvel’s Midnight Suns: What We Know So Far