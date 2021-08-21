Zelda: Wind Waker “Unreal Engine” Fan Animation is Most Impressive

There’s no denying that there are a lot of people out there with enough talent that they should be working for the big boys when it comes to the kind of talents they display. When wondering why they don’t there are likely plenty of reasons that could be given, but there’s also the fact that some people do this kind of thing as a hobby and don’t really want to get serious with it. That might sound insane to some people that are all about taking advantage of one’s talent and making of it what they can, but some people genuinely don’t want to do anything other than have fun with it. The saying goes that as soon as it becomes work it’s not fun any longer, right? Well, that’s true for some things but not for everything since there are jobs that people can get a lot of joy out of while still looking at them as a lot of work. Some people don’t mind working their tail off for their pay since it gives them a sense of accomplishment when all is said and done.
This kind of quality is hard to simply let go though since there are animators in the business today that struggle to do this good and there are plenty of people that might want this kind of talent on their team. Thinking that just anyone might want to sign such an individual though is a little naive since while the skill is there and the love for the craft is obviously there as well, it’s still safe to say that everyone has to earn their way up. There’s a good chance that the artist responsible for the clip below has been through the training and has gained everything they’ve used honestly since there are some things that a person just can’t fake. That alone would be worth a company taking a look at their talents, but after that one could well enough imagine that the work might get a little harder from that point on.
One of the most amusing things is that many people that don’t have this kind of skill might look at this and rightly assume that such work comes easily to those that are currently engaged in it. And the truth is that yes, it is fairly easy for some people to accomplish such things and doesn’t take them the same amount of effort as it might take others, but there’s a trick to that. People that can do such things with ease still had to earn the skills they have. It takes a long time to be able to complete something like this in such detail, which is something that a lot of people don’t tend to understand. It’s entirely possible to gain these types of skills in a short period of time, but honing them and refining them until one produces the kind of content that people want to see and are willing to pay for is bound to take time since one thing that anyone should have learned about people when they’re paying for something is that they want their money to purchase the best possible product they can get.
That’s why all the skills in the world can’t trump experience. It’s the experience that will keep a person’s skills improving and will eventually get them paid if they keep up with what they’re doing and learn how to adapt and how to change to different industry standards as they go along. There are so many different ways to create at this point in time that it’s a little easier than some folks might think to break into one genre or another, especially if they have talent and are willing to learn how to step out of their own way to continue learning. That’s actually one of the most basic things to learn, to get out of your way and forget what you know in order to learn something new. There’s always a chance to learn, always a chance to get something out of training no matter how much one knows. This kind of clip proves that much since there is likely more to learn when it comes to this skill, even though it’s been done in a way that feels as though it would be good enough to market.
One thing to know when it comes to showing one’s skills to anyone and everyone that shows a little interest is that at one point it’s bound to stop being a hobby and might become a ticket to something better and far more lucrative. One of the most important tricks to remember at that point is to simply enjoy it and remember the love that one has for the skill, and even if it does become work you’ll still end up liking what you do for a living.