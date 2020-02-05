10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zelina Vega

It’s more than a little difficult to get the attention of the people when it comes to the WWE and it’s even harder to keep it since the fickle nature of the fans tends to ebb and flow in a manner that makes one person popular and then dumps them for the next big thing. Zelena Vega has been around wrestling for longer than some people might realize and she’s been making an impact for just as long since her dedication and her commitment to the act has been enough to keep her moving forward no matter how many ups or downs she might experience. To this date she’s been attached to the wrestler Almas Andrade for a while and it would appear that it’s worked out for the most part since she’s been coming out and making her mark in a way that people have tended to notice. How far she’ll go in the WWE is hard to say since the Divas division has been expanding and as of now she’s still popular but there are many women in line ahead of her and behind that want the opportunity to be number one.
Here are a few things about Zelena that you might not have known.
10. She’s been a wrestling fan since childhood.
Many wrestlers in the ring today have had a dream to stand in the roped-off square and have the people calling their name, and many have been working towards that goal since they were kids. Zelena has had plenty of experiences in her life that had little to nothing to do with wrestling but like so many the chance to belong to a major promotion has always been her dream.
9. Her real name is Thea Megan Trinidad.
Very few people ever use their real name when wrestling though there are plenty of exceptions since it all depends on the name of the individual and what kind of choices they and the WWE creative team make that will end up creating the best possible moniker that people will respond to. Sometimes real names don’t have the same pop to them that the stage names do.
8. She’s been involved in a couple of charitable causes to help people that have suffered through a crisis.
Thea has participated in charities and functions for kids that lost their parents in 9/11 and for those that were affected by Hurricane Katrina. This is a big up for her as a person and for her career since it helps to show that WWE stars are capable of caring about others as well when they’re off camera. Even if it breaks kayfabe from time to time it shows that they’re caring individuals.
7. She started training to be a wrestler at the age of 17.
When one looks at how long some of the wrestlers in any promotion have been attempting to hone their craft it’s kind of impressive to note that a lot of them started out as teenagers or even younger since some folks managed to start in their backyards, which isn’t recommended but it does happen.
6. She’s still in her late 20s.
Thea is still a relatively young woman since she hasn’t hit her 30s yet, meaning that while she might not have forever in the business she still has quite a few good years to go if she continues to live her dream while attempting to reach the top of the proverbial mountain.
5. It was Tommy Dreamer that discovered her talent and started to promote her.
A lot of wrestling fans know who Tommy Dreamer is since he’s been seen as one of the most wild and dynamic wrestlers of his time. Unfortunately when he tried to come to WWE his talent was kind of wasted and after a while he made his way to another promotion.
4. Zelena stayed on the independent circuit for several years.
This is where a lot of wrestlers come from since few if any really just step into the WWE to be instantly noticed by the throng of fans that are waiting to cheer them or tear them to shreds with unending criticism. By participating on the independent scene for a while it’s possible to gain the skills and recognition that can follow a person and allow them to become a bigger draw in the WWE.
3. She did make her appearance on WWE as one of Adam Rose’s ‘Rosebuds’.
Adam Rose was kind of a ridiculous character but his ‘Rosebuds’ were perhaps one of his better gimmicks since at times they managed to get more attention than he did simply because they were a little nicer to look at.
2. Zelena was in the movie Fighting with My Family, which documented the story of WWE Paige.
Watch the movie and you’ll see that she was cast as former Divas Champion AJ Lee, who lost the title to Paige the first time they met and on Paige’s first actual match on the main roster.
1. She cites Dwayne Johnson as her inspiration to try her hand at acting.
There are likely a few people that could credit Dwayne Johnson for such a thing since he wasn’t the first one to get into the acting scene, but he was the most successful at it since he’s become a major movie star.
It’s a big hope that her career will only get better as time goes by.