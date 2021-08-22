10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zoe Chao

Zoe Chao has been in the headlines a lot lately. She’s been giving a lot of interviews, she’s been the highlight of Hollywood, and we get it. She’s incredibly talented, and her fans are itching to know every last thing there is to know about her. The young actress is on fire in 2021, and she’s not slowing down at all. Right now, she’s on everyone’s mind, and we are here to make sure you know every single thing there is to know about the young woman taking the acting world by storm.
1. She is an 80s Girl
She might look like she just exited her teenage years, but Zoe Chao is actually in her mid-30s. She was born on September 19, 1985, in Providence, Rhode Island. She grew up in the area with her mother and father in the area, and she always makes it clear that her household was very big on the visual arts.
2. She’s Well Educated
Chao did not just go to college. She finished and left with her degree. She has a bachelor’s degree in art history, and she has her MFA after taking an acting program during her graduate degree years. Her first degree is from her time spent at Brown University. Her second is from UCSD.
3. She Finds Love Miraculous
No matter how it starts, how it ends, if it ends, or what happens in the middle, Chao is a woman who believes that “two people coming together feels miraculous every time,” according to an interview she did with Shondaland.com. Truthfully, she is absolutely correct about that. It is beautiful, and it is a miracle, and it is something so lovely.
4. She Thinks Being Human is Hard
She feels that being human is hard. She’s also not wrong about that – though we also believe that it’s nowhere near as difficult as so many people make it seem in their own lives. It’s hard to go through life when you face things like loss, health afflictions, and other personal issues, but so many days of so many lives are beautiful more than they are not, and it’s important not to forget that.
5. She Loves a True Crime Mystery
Zoe Chao is a romantic comedy professional at this point in her career, but it is not her go-to movie or binge choice. If she’s going to sit down and watch something or listen to a podcast or a documentary, it just so happens she’s like everyone else in the world – she wants something more in the true crime genre. See? Actors and actresses are just like us.
6. She Really is Like Everyone Else
Like so many of us, when Zoe Chao watches a depressing drama or true crime show, she walks away feeling better about her own life. Honestly, this is the content we are here for. We all do. It’s like sitting down and watching the “Real Housewives of Orange County,” and remembering the time your kid threw a total fit in that restaurant, and then realizing that these women are throwing drinks, shade, and a lot of attitude and everyone is staring…at least your temper tantrum came from a one-year-old and not a 40+. Suddenly, you feel better about your own situation.
7. She Believes Magic is Magic
There’s a solid chance Zoe Chao is a genius, and this should prove it to everyone. She knows that magic is magic no matter the timeframe. There is no time stamp you place on magic, whether it’s one day or a decade or a week or 50 years. When something is magic – it is pure magic. And, that, my friends, is the honest to God truth.
8. She Did a Lot of Research
When Amazon tapped her to play a character in “Modern Love,” who suffers from a sleep disorder called circadian rhythm disorder, she did the work. She knows that there are people who live differently, who cannot help it, and who thrive at night. Her character meets a man, they fall for one another, but he lives during the day and she lives at night. It’s a hard situation for them to navigate, and she did the research. She finds herself much more empathetic to those who live their lives at night now than she did in the past.
9. She Loves the Realness in Modern Love
These stories are so real, and they make people feel a sense of connection to what is going on in the lives of others. They are love stories, but they are not the traditional love story. That feels so much more ‘real’ to those who have a real-life love story that didn’t start out as a Disney princess kind of situation.
10. She Values Her Own Privacy
While Zoe Chao is not out showing off every single thing she is doing in her life, she does speak openly about her life. What really sits well with her fans, though, is that she also values her own privacy – and she makes no apologies about it. If she doesn’t want to discuss something, she doesn’t discuss it. She’s not giving off the vibe that she is annoyed to have a public life. She simply gives off the vibe that she understands she has a public life to lead, while also having a private life to keep to herself.