Zoe Kazan has been acting professionally for almost 20 years, but she still has the excitement and passion of someone who is just getting into the industry. Her talent and drive are two of the things that have allowed her to achieve so much success, and they’ve also earned her the respect of people all over the industry. Zoe’s resume includes a wide variety of projects and she’s made it clear that she’s capable of taking on just about any role. Recently, she has been getting a lot of attention for her role in a new limited series on Netflix called Clickbait. She is also working on a film called She Said which is set to be released in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zoe Kazan.
1. Her Family Has History In The Entertainment Business
Zoe is the first person in her family to pursue a career in acting, but she certainly isn’t the first to work in the TV and film industries. Both of her parents are screenwriters and her paternal grandparents worked in film and theater. Zoe, however, knew that she wanted to perform.
2. She Has An Ivy League Education
It’s obvious that Zoe is a natural when it comes to acting, but she has also put in a lot of work to take her talent to new levels. Although she was born and raised in Los Angeles, she decided to go head to the east coast for college. She attended Yale University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in theater.
3. She’s A Mother
Acting has always been important to Zoe, but now she also has a family to think about. Zoe and actor Paul Dano have been in a relationship for several years and they have one child together. Since Zoey is a fairly private person, she hasn’t shared much information about her daughter.
4. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
There are countless people in the entertainment industry who shy away from certain topics because they’re afraid of potentially rubbing people the wrong way, but Zoe isn’t that kind of person. She is very vocal about the things she believes in and she has used her platform to shed light on them. Some of the causes she has spoken out against include racism and sexism.
5. She Has Theater Experience
TV and film roles are what has gotten Zoe the most attention over the years, but that isn’t the only acting experience she has. Zoe has also found a good deal of success in the theater world. Some of her stage credits include A Behanding in Spokane and When We Were Young and Unafraid. She has also written several plays.
6. She Loves To Read
Many people would argue that in order to be a good writer, a person must also be an avid reader. I think it’s safe to say that Zoe is both. Not only does she love writing great stories, but she also loves to enjoy them. She likes to read a wide variety of books and sometimes shares photos of her favorites on social media.
7. She’s Struggled With An Eating Disorder
In many ways, Zoe has lived a very privileged life and she’s had lot of great experiences. However, that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t had her fair share of hard times, too. For several years, she battled with anorexia. In an article for The New York Times, Zoe said, “The causes for my eating disorder ran along the usual lines: depression, an inability to express my rage, a desire to exert control, a desire to feel less, a desire to have my body express the things my voice could not.”
8. She’s Done Voice Acting
One of the things that makes Zoe so special is the fact that she can do a wide variety of things. On top of her live-action work, Zoe has also stepped into the voice acting world. She earned her first voice acting credit in 2021 with the film Cryptozoo. We’ll all have to wait and see if she decides to continue doing voice work.
9. She Never Planned On Becoming A Writer
In addition to writing plays, Zoe has also done some screenwriting and it turns out that she’s very talented. Surprisingly, however, writing wasn’t always something she wanted to do. After seeing her parents work as writers when she was younger, she felt that it was a very lonely job and she wanted to do something that she felt gave her a better chance to express herself.
10. She Enjoys A Quiet Life
Most people would consider Zoe to be a pretty big star, but she doesn’t exactly live like one. She has never been one to spend a lot of unnecessary time in the spotlight and she prefers to live a fairly low-key life with her family. Since we’ve all seen what can happen when celebrities try to put their entire lives on display, it’s easy to see why she’s made this choice.