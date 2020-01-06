10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zoe Laverne

Zoe Laverne is a social media star with a following on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. You might have seen her on these platforms, or your teenager might have mentioned her. You might be curious to know more about her. This article includes facts about her social media presence and her personal life.
1. Zoe Is Not On All Social Media
Zoe has become famous for being on social media sites like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The 18 year old states that Facebook however, is social media for older people. Zoe’s core audience are teenagers her age or younger. She does not have a Facebook account. Any Facebook account with her name on it is a fan account and nothing official.
2. She Has Over A Million Followers
Across the social media platforms that she uses Zoe has gained millions of followers. Zoe has around 7.2 million TikTok followers. She has over 250 million TikTok hearts and a “Top Style Guru” badge. She has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram page where she posts pictures of her modeling clothes. She also has around 961k subscribers on her YouTube page.
3. She Started Social Media When TikTok Was Musical.ly
Zoe started her career in 2016 when TikTok was still called musically. Her first videos were of her lip sinking over popular songs. Later she did other videos such as one making fun of the way she did belly dancing. Zoe also earned the musically crown, verification mark on March 2017.
4. Her Parents Home Schooled Her Due To Her Fame
According to USA Today as Zoe’s fame grew so did the attention she got at her local high school. Zoe was a freshman when she started to do musically videos. There came a point when she could not walk down the school halls without receiving threats from jealous students. Her parents decided that it would be better to continue her education at home.
5. She Is Just A Small Town Girl
Zoe started her social media business when she was a freshman at Greenwood Community High school. She grew up and still lives in Indiana. She has a mom, dad a brother and a step brother in her family. Her father owns an auto care center. She was just a normal girl that decided to share her creativity on musically.
6. Her Net Worth
In 2019 the overall net worth of Zoe Larverne is 600k. She makes around 45 to 55 thousand a month. There are a number of ways that she makes money including advertisements and sponsorships on her social media. She charges 500 or more per sponsorship. She also makes money from her merchandise line.
7. She Has A Merch Line
Zoe also makes money selling her own line of merchandise. She sells clothing such as t-shirts and hoodies with different designs on them. Zoe also sells stickers and phone covers. The shirts have a variety of cute designs and phrases. There is also a line of zodey merch which combines her name with the name of her boyfriend Cody.
8. Zoe Larverne Was Dating Cody Orlove
Cody Orlove is also a social media star with accounts on TikTok and Instagram. Zoe met Cody on Instagram and messaged him. They started following each other’s social Medias Zoe and Cody made their dating official on November 2017. Fans of the couple call them Zodey. In March 2019 the couple broke up stating that Zoe had cheated on Cody, but they planned on still being friends. The break up angered many fans of the couple.
9. She Wrote The Song “Lost It All” About Him
Zoe wrote the song “Lost It All” and posted it on YouTube in 2019. It made it to the number 13 spot on Spotify. The song is said to be about Cody and how she regrets cheating on him. Zoe released other songs in 2019 including “Thinking of You”, “Hold Up”, and “Dark Thoughts.” Having a singing career is something that she has wanted since the beginning of her social media journey.
10. Zoe And Cody Have A YouTube Channel Together
Zoe and Cody have a YouTube channel called Cody and Zoe. The couple still makes videos together despite the fact that they broke up. The videos consist of pranks, challenges and Q and A. One of the most popular videos is of Zoe pretending to cheat on Codey. The channel has over a million followers.
Zoe Laverne is just a normal teenager that with luck and hard work made herself famous through social media like TikTok and Instagram. She has made a few mistakes, and is still experimenting with what she wants to do with her life. It will be interesting to see what she does as she continues to gain popularity on social media.