Zoe Tapper has spent nearly 20 years on big and small screens in the UK and other parts of the world. Over the years, she has become well known for playing a wide range of characters and she brings something special to every project she works on. Most people will recognize her from her role in series like Survivors, Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky, and Mr Selfridge. Zoe has also appeared in films such as The Good Traitor and Big Boys Don’t Cry. Her most recent role in the Netflix series The One has earned her attention from viewers on an international level. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zoe Tapper.
1. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
Zoe has devoted a lot of time and energy to perfecting her craft. She began her training at the Academy Drama School. She then went on to study at Central School of Speech and Drama where she graduated in 2003. Although breaking into the professional world can be tough, Zoe didn’t have that problem. She landed her first film role just a few days after graduating.
2. She Has Almost Over 40 On-Screen Credits
It’s been almost 20 years since Zoe made her first on-screen appearance and she’s accomplished a lot during that time. At this point in her career, she has 44 on-screen credits and she keeps building her resume more and more every year. If you include her voice acting roles, she has closer to 50 acting credits. There’s no doubt she’ll reach that 50 mark before it’s all said and done.
3. She Has Behind The Scenes Experience
Zoe has spent the majority of her career in front of the camera, but that doesn’t mean she’s afraid to get behind it. In 2019, she made her debut as a writer and producer with a short film called Stand Still. Zoe has plans to do more screenwriting work in the future.
4. She Is Not Afraid To Share Her Political Views
Political topics are usually seen as sensitive subjects. In recent years especially, many people have shied away from sharing their political views out of fear of judgment. Zoe, however, isn’t afraid to express her opinion on politics. She has made it very clear that she is a strong supporter of president Joe Biden and the democratic party.
5. She Has Theater Experience
TV and film roles have made up the bulk of Zoe’s professional career, but like most other formally trained actors she also has experience on stage. She has had roles in productions at Shakespeare’s Globe as well as a role in Epitaph for George Dillon at the West End.
6. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Zoe is all about doing her part to help make the world a better place. Zoe has often used her celebrity status to raise awareness for the causes and topics that mean the most to her. She is an ally in the fight to end racism and she is also very passionate about women’s rights. She is also an ambassador for an organization called Mums Aid. According to Mums Aid’s Instagram profile, the organization was created to support “mental health and wellbeing of mums in southeast London, YoungMumsAid is our specialist service for mums under 21.”
7. She Is A Proud Mother
Even though she spends a lot of time at work, nothing is more important to Zoe than her family. She has been happily married to Oliver Dimsdale since 2008. Oliver is also an actor and he is best-known for his role in the mini-series He Knew He Was Right. The couple has one child together.
8. She Likes To Take Pictures
Zoe may not think of herself as a photographer, but she might want to start. It’s clear that she has a great eye when she steps behind the camera. She enjoys taking pictures when she’s out on her adventures and she’s shared several of her photos on Instagram.
9. She Loves Being Out in Nature
When people think of celebrities, they tend to envision people who are only interested in doing glamorous things. That isn’t the type of person Zoe is, however. She appreciates the simple things in life and being outdoors is one of her favorite ways to spend her free time. She loves doing things like going hiking and boating,
10. She Was In A Video Game
Live-action work is what Zoe has become famous for, but many people don’t realize she’s also a talented voice actress. Most notably, she has voiced characters in several video games including Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers.