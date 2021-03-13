Zombies Falling Out of the Sky in “Z Dead End” Trailer

Just when you think you’ve seen every idea that could possibly be brought up about zombies, someone reminds us all that ‘no we haven’t’. Z Dead End is about the literal rain of zombies that are falling from the sky, something that has to have come from a serious acid trip or severe boredom since a rational and busy mind might gloss over this before coming back to it and then shaking its head before moving on. A literal horde of zombies will be raining down from the sky, colliding with anything in their path, and apparently causing things to explode because…that’s what zombies do in this movie it would appear. But even turning off one’s rational mind and staring dumbly at the sky, perhaps hoping to see a zombie before moving out of the way (hopefully) doesn’t erase the many questions that come to mind when thinking of how this was possibly looked upon as the right idea for the time. Given all the schlock movies that people have been excited to see come out lately though it’s not too difficult to think that folks are going to flock to this and call it unique, which it is, and absolutely great, which is yet to be determined.
Plus, while avoiding the highbrow attitude that some might take and trying to accept this premise, one has to wonder how this would work from a physical sense considering that the zombies are dropping hundreds of feet from the air, meaning that their velocity when they hit are going to turn their bodies in masses of jellied flesh and splinters of bone. One has to ask the creators of this flick whether they realize that even a zombie needs to be able to use its limbs to move about. Perhaps they have healing properties? No, that would likely mean that they shouldn’t be zombies in the first place since a healing quality would likely negate the virus that turned them in the first place. Maybe aliens abducted a bunch of people and turned them into zombies before dropping them all over the world? That doesn’t even work in a fictional sense if the zombies are being dropped simultaneously around the world. There’s bound to be an explanation that will be given eventually, but as of right now it’s hard to say since one of the only other likely premises is that heaven is a zombie haven and everyone just got kicked to the curb, literally.
Whatever the reason is for this strange zombie apocalypse, the movie still needs funding as it’s filmed just enough to get people interested. A lot of folks are probably hoping that it will reach its goal, while some are bound to be sitting back wondering if it will happen, and waiting to see what comes of it when it does. When one talks about zombie movies or TV shows they usually get the idea that something had to happen in order for the world to start cultivating an undead horde that will seek to wipe out humanity. But in this case, the fact that the dead are falling from the sky like some plague from the almighty is leaving a lot of folks wondering what the twist is going to be since the fact is that what goes up has to come down, but now it’s just a question of how the zombies got up in the first place. Maybe a tornado took them up and is now depositing them all over the area, it worked for sharks, maybe it can work for zombies too. Seriously, this might drive a lot of people crazy trying to figure it out until the movie finally comes out, especially since as it was already mentioned, the forces that dropping the undead are bound to be great enough to tear them to pieces unless they’re somehow tougher than creature made of dead flesh should be. It’s an odd thing to talk about no doubt, but it’s still something that one can’t help but wonder about since the idea is something that is bound to stymie a few people simply because trying to shut off any and all logic circuits that might otherwise ruin the story is going to be difficult.
Just like any other movie, zombie movies have to evolve and come up with something that people haven’t seen before or do the same thing in a way that will continue to revive interest in a subject that has seen many great and interesting chapters come and go. Zombies are an interesting movie monster since we’ve seen them as the classically slow and meandering creatures that can’t do much except gang up on people and then do some serious damage, and we’ve seen them get up and run to get their prey. But this is the first time we’ve seen them fall from the sky, and it’s bound to be interesting enough to take a look at.