10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zoraida Sambolin

Zoraida Sambolin is a name you recognize if you watch the news. More specifically, her name is recognizable to anyone who watches NBC. She’s a news anchor who has been in the television industry for decades, and she’s recently decided to take a step back from her career to focus more on her personal life. She announced at the end of December that she was looking to spend a bit more time focusing on her own health, her body, as well as caring for someone she loves who is slated to have surgery. She was very open about the fact that her impending absence from work has nothing to do with quarantine for COVID-19, but her fans are going to miss her.
1. She’s in Her 50s
She was born on July 10, 1965. She celebrated her 55th birthday in 2020, the year that so many would rather pretend did not happen. She probably didn’t get to do much celebrating because of where she lives. Hopefully, she was get to have more of a celebratory birthday in 2021.
2. She’s Married
She wed her husband, Kenny Williams in 2014. He’s a baseball exec, and they got engaged the year before. Their romance was one she didn’t talk about much, and the couple was able to keep their romance under wraps for some time before the world knew about it.
3. She’s a Mom
Not only is she a wife and a news anchor and a woman with a lot going on in her life, but she’s also a mother. She has two kids of her own. Her son, Nicholas, is currently in college majoring in business. He attends the University of Iowa where he also plays for the basketball team.
4. She’s A Breast Cancer Survivor
It was only a few months after becoming engaged to her husband in 2013 that she also learned she was living with breast cancer. She struggled for weeks how to tell her viewers, but she ultimately made the decision to share her journey with those who watched. She underwent a double mastectomy the same month she told fans what was going on in her life.
5. She Advocates Good Health
She’s had her own share of health issues, and that’s made her very tuned into what is going on with her own body. She spends a great deal of her time focusing on her own health, and she advocates listening to your body and taking the time and the effort and energy to do what’s needed to care for yourself. Listen to your body. This is excellent advice.
6. She Spent Some Time in the ER in October 2020
She’s been very open and honest about her health, including posting a photo of herself in a mask and hospital gown back in October 2020. She had a killer headache and what appeared to be unexplained swelling in her head. The doctors did all they could to figure out what the issue is. She was diagnosed with an unexplained hematoma. Could this be part of the reason she wanted some time off work to focus on her health?
7. Her Daughter Just Got a Car
Her daughter, Sofia, is a teen driver. She posted a photo of her daughter in her own car in February of 2020 and warned everyone that she’s now a teenage driver. We don’t know if she has a car because she just got a permit at 15 or because she’s an officially licensed driver at 16, but we remember the excitement of becoming a licensed driver and getting a new car. Those were the best days.
8. She’s Met J.Lo
In fact, her husband took her to see her perform at the United Center back in 2019. She didn’t just get to see her perform, either. She got to meet the star herself backstage and take a photo with her and her own husband. What a cool experience.
9. She’s Very Happy With Her Husband
Back in early 2019 when the Federal Government was shut down and federal employees were not getting paid, her husband partnered with BJ’s Market and The Faith Community of Saint Sabina to make sure that all federal employees were fed dinner every night – for the employee and his or her family – every single night until the shutdown ended and paychecks were handed out again. She posted a message to her husband on her Instagram feed about how much she loved him and even more at that moment.
10. She’s Got a Good Sense of Humor
In 2019, her husband received a letter in the mail from someone claiming to have worked with him at a grocery store in Chicago some 25 years ago. Apparently, Kenny Williams borrowed $10 from him and then quit his job before paying him back. When he was named GM of the Chicago White Sox, his former coworker sent a letter congratulating him and asking if he could pay him back. Her husband sent him a $10 bill, told him to ask for interest time, and kindly informed him that while he is not the same Kenny Williams who worked in a Chicago grocery store 25 years ago while in college (Because he was in college in California a solid 11 years before the great $10 loan occurred), he did send it back on behalf of everyone with the same name. We thought that was pretty funny, and so did she.