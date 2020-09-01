Zuri Hall is the true definition of a power house. Over the course of her career, her hard work, dedication, and talent have helped her rise through the ranks in the broadcasting world. Most people know her best from Access Hollywood and American Ninja Warrior, but Zuri’s resume also includes lots of other cool things. She was a guest cost on BET’s infamous video countdown show, 106th and Park. She also hosted MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II. No matter what show she’s on, you can always count on Zuri to bring her best. Her fun and relatable personality has made her a big hit among viewers. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Zuri Hall.
1. She’s Won An Emmy
Any time you work in a competitive industry, winning an award is always an extra special honor. When it comes to her field, Zuri has already gotten one of the highest honors in the business: an Emmy. Zuri won a regional Emmy award for Outstanding Host – Talent. If she keeps going at her current pace, there will likely be lots of other awards in her future.
2. She’s Gotten Dating Advice From Oprah
Everybody wants love, but actually finding it is way easier said than done. However, Zuri says that she found some great advice from an interesting source: Oprah Winfrey. In 2018, Zuri got the chance to chat with Oprah on the red carpet for the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time, and Oprah shared some very wise words. Oprah told Zuri: “It’s the best time when you get to make yourself the lover, friend, the supporter, that you would want. You need to go through that… I’m dating, drop it like it’s hot [phase] all that. And then you need a period where you just come down to yourself. And then when you’re ready he will show up.” Zuri followed these words and eventually found the love of her life; her boyfriend, Sean Culkin.
3. She Originally Wanted To Get Into Acting
Zuri always knew that she wanted to be a performer. She grew up being involved in local theater and she always loved the feeling of being on stage. When she initially started her career in the entertainment industry, she was actually more involved with the acting side and appeared in several commercials.
4. She’s An Ohio State Alum
Zuri is a proud Ohio native. She was born and raised in Toledo and attended Ohio State University where she studied strategic communication and theater. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2010. While a student at OSU, Zuri says that football season was one of her favorite times.
5. She Encourages Up And Comers To Be Tenacious
Breaking into the TV world isn’t easy, and this is something Zuri knows from first hand experience. Now that she has reached a point in career that many people can only dream of, she’s always open to sharing advice. She told AddisonOC that she believes tenacity is one of the most important qualities to have when trying to make it in the industry.
6. Her YouTube Channel Is A Huge Hit
Zuri has definitely focused on casting a wide net when it comes to her career, and so far it has paid off quite nicely. In addition to the work she does on TV, Zuri has also created a very strong internet presence. Her YouTube channel, Hey Zuri Hall! has 116,000 subscribers and over 4 million views.
7. Her Faith Is Very Important To Her
Religion isn’t something that Zuri typically discusses, but in a Q&A on Instagram, she revealed that her relationship with God is very important to her. When a follower asked Zuri what she loves about God, she went on to say “everything”. She added that she is specifically thankful for all the ways he has blessed her both personally and professionally.
8. She Hates Loud Chewers
If there’s one thing everybody has in common, it’s the fact that we all have pet peeves. No matter how laid back you are, there’s definitely at least one thing out there that really gets on your nerves. For Zuri, one of those things are people who make loud and weird noises when they chew.
9. She Loves To Eat
It’s no secret that the entertainment industry is well-known for encouraging people to have a certain body type. As a result, lots of people are on strict diets and are scared to enjoy a good meal. While Zuri definitely likes to take good care of her body, she also isn’t afraid to enjoy her food. She loves to eat and enjoys trying all sorts of different dishes. She often shares her favorites with her followers on Instagram.
10. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Zuri’s popularity on TV has also resulted in her becoming very popular on social media. Her large following has made her an attractive partner for lots of different brands. She is currently a brand ambassador for the popular fitness and lifestyle brand, Fab Fit Fun.