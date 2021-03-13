10 FPS Games We Want to Experience in Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is a fantastic tool when it comes to not only video games, but also education. However, we’re gonna focus on the gaming side of things for this one. There’s so many first-person shooters like Call of Duty and Star Wars: Battlefront that we’ve always played on PC and consoles, however we think that some of these shooters would be an incredible experience in virtual reality. While I don’t really think that it’s very feasible that we’ll get VR ports for any of these games, it certainly would be cool to experience some of them in virtual reality. So what games do we really want to experience in virtual reality? I can’t say for sure if any of these experience would be good per say, but I definitely want to experience them once.
10. Cyberpunk 2077
Okay, look. I know that Cyberpunk is like…well, you know, but how cool would it be if Cyberpunk 2077 was not only a working game, but a working game in virtual reality. Right? Now we’re cooking with fire. I think being able to experience the world of Night City and all of the morally horrible thrills of the game in virtual reality would be super cool.
9. Halo
Picture this: you’re a 7-foot giant dude in a hulking suit of armor that just ripped the head off of a grunt and is now marching to tear open a massive door on a spaceship. Now that you’ve got Master Chief fresh in your mind, imagine you are Master Chief and you’re performing these actions yourself with a headset that mimics his infamous helmet. I don’t really think there’s much else I have to say about that, I just want to experience Halo in virtual reality…just once.
8. Battlefield
Battlefield is kind of like a massive-scale Call of Duty with more realistic combat and movement; the debate between Battlefield and Call of Duty has been ongoing for years and will continue to be a sensitive topic for fans of both series, but I think one thing that we can all agree on is that we wouldn’t turn down a chance to experience the game in virtual reality.
7. Call of Duty
Call of Duty, specifically the Black Ops franchise, has one thing that Battlefield doesn’t. Zombies. While I do think that the regular Call of Duty experience would be cool in virtual reality, Zombies would quite literally be killer. The sense of panic and tension that rushes over you as you get to the fifth round of dogs would be an entirely new beast in VR.
6. Overwatch
While I don’t play Overwatch competitively, nor do I think that virtual reality should go anywhere near the Overwatch competitive scene, I think it would be cool to play each hero in virtual reality. Imagine escorting the payload as a robot monk throwing orbs at enemies and allies alike, or being a ninja able to deflect all shots taken at him, or a massive dude with a shield that can ram his enemies into the wall with a burst of speed. Of course I’m talking about Zenyatta, Genji, and Reinhardt, respectively. I think Overwatch would definitely be an interesting experience, though I’m not sure if it would be the best. Who knows, all I know is that I want to try it!
5. Devil Daggers
Devil Daggers is probably the least known title on this list, but I’m here to change that. Devil Daggers basically throws you onto a square platform and throws a bunch of enemies like massive skulls, demons, and a whole bunch of other hellish entities at you. Your goal is to eliminate the enemies and survive for as long as possible. This is by far the single game on this list that I could actually see getting a VR port and I would spend countless hours trying to beat my friend’s score.
4. Titanfall 2
Titanfall 2 is another shooter that I don’t really think gets enough love, but I would definitely love to be able to hop, fly, grapple, and enter a giant robot wreaking havoc around the entire map in virtual reality. I mean, it would basically be like Pacific Rim, right? This is never going to happen, but it would be so cool.
3. Destiny 2
I don’t think it’s physically possible for me to write anything about video games without mentioning Destiny at least once. While I may be a little bit biased, I do think that Destiny 2 VR would be insane, albeit a bit strange. Going around the solar system and completely obliterating Cabal troops, drones of Hive, Vex armies, and forces of Fallen, all in virtual reality would be an experience like no other.
2. Star Wars: Battlefront
I’ve always loved Star Wars: Battlefront from the very first game back in 2004 (granted, I was 4 years old, so I didn’t play the game immediately upon release), all the way up until EA’s reboot of Star Wars: Battlefront 2. If there is indeed a Star Wars: Battlefront 3 in the works, I definitely think it would be cool to see the game in virtual reality. Of course, there couldn’t really be a third-person mode, so that would have to be eliminated.
1. Dying Light
While Dying Light isn’t technically a shooter, it has guns and you can shoot stuff in it, so I’m counting it. I think Dying Light would be a horrifying zombie-killing experience and I am here for it all the way. I’ve been replaying the game for about a week now and I just can’t help but think how terrifying it would be in virtual reality.