Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Angel Bonanni

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Angel Bonanni

3 hours ago

Angel Bonanni has everything an actor could want. He’s talented, handsome, and successful. He made his on screen debut in 2007 and been on a roll ever since. Although acting can be a very inconsistent line of work, Angel has managed to work consistently since his first appearance. Although he was born in Uruguay and raised in Australia, he has also landed roles in American productions. He is best-known for his role in TV shows like Ulai Hapa’am, Kfulim, and Absentia. With lots of success behind him and lots of possibilities in the future, Angel still has a lot more to offer the world. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Angel Bonanni.

1. He’s A Model

Angel’s good looks are one of the first things most people notice about him, and as a result, they’re one of the first things that got him noticed. Angel began his career as a model and got the opportunity to work with several major brands including Banana Republic and Jean Paul Gaultier.

2. His Father Was An Opera Singer

Sometimes creative people feel resistance from their loved ones for not being interesting in pursuing more traditional careers. Luckily, that isn’t something Angel had to deal with. Angel comes from a creative family with an appreciation for the arts. His father, was an opera singer and his love for music trickled down to Angel.

3. He Speaks 5 Languages

When you’re working in a field like acting, traveling across the world typically comes with the territory. When you’re constantly visiting different places, being able to speak more than one language can help make things easier. Luckily for Angel, he speaks 5 languages: English, Spanish, Italian, Russian, and Israeli.

4. He’s A Family Man

The world sees Angel Bonanni as a star, but when he’s at home away from the cameras he’s a husband and a father. Angel has been happily married to Andrea Leitersdorf since 2014. The couple has two children together and Angel is a very proud dad. Whenever he has free time, he’s usually spending it with his loved ones.

5. He Lives In Tel Aviv

Angel has gotten the chance to live in several countries throughout his lifetime. After being born in Uruguay, he moved to Australia where he lived until he was 11-years-old. After that, he and his family moved to Israel which is where Angel considers home. He currently resides in Tel Aviv with his wife and children.

6. He Loves To Stay Active

For some people, staying active is a struggle, however, that isn’t the case for Angel. His schedule is very busy, but when he isn’t working he loves to get outdoors and enjoy a wide variety of activities. Some of his favorite things to do include surfing, skateboarding, swimming, and hiking.

7. He Was Born Into A Jewish Family

We weren’t able to find much information about Angel’s parents, but we do know that he was born into a Jewish family. It’s unclear whether or not he still practices the Jewish faith, but it does look like he’s still very connected to the Jewish community and culture.

8. He Has Theater Experience

For lots of actors, having a successful on screen career is the main goal. However, there’s something about acting on stage that is hard for actors to resist. Although Angel’s focus has been landing TV roles, his resume also includes two theater credits from 2015: one for Madea and another for Fool for Love.

9. He’s A Musician

Growing up with an opera singer for a father didn’t just make Angel a fan of music, it also made him a musician himself. He started writing songs as an early age although he wasn’t always confident in his abilities. In 2012, he teamed up with Gal Padeh to form a group called Project Passport. The duo has released an album called State of Grace. Angel was initially nervous to embark on a music career, but he’s thankful that he didn’t let anything stop him.

10. He’s Very Active On Social Media

Some celebrities prefer to stay away from social media because it can cause lots of stress and anxiety. Not only can people be very cruel on social media, but when you have a large following posting on a regular basis can start to feel like a chore. However, Angel hasn’t let any of that stop him from maintaining a strong presence on Instagram. Have has a little over 40,000 followers and he uploads photos on a regular basis. Angel loves to share pictures and videos himself enjoying life and spending time with loved ones.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

You Can Now Buy The Golden Girls House for $3 Million
Does Anyone Else Think the Chucky TV Show Is a Bad Idea?
Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Possible Silence of the Lambs Miniseries Teased by Hannibal Creator
Stranger Things Keeps Getting Sued for Stealing Ideas
Check Out this Awesome Uncharted Live Action Fan Film
Quarantine and Chill: 10 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on PeacockTV at Launch
What We Learned from The Project Power Trailer
Five Things We’re Hoping to See From Godzilla Vs. Kong
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matthew Lintz
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Angel Bonanni
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Anastasiya Boryslavska AKA “Mooptopia”
Jack Black Channels Nacho Libre For Wear a Mask PSA
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing