Soccer fans all over the world are likely already familiar with the name Kate Abdo. The internationally known broadcaster has worked at several major soccer events and has become one of the most widely respected voices in the industry. Despite living much of her life in the spotlight, Kate Abdo has managed to keep many of the details of her personal life very private. But there’s much more to the talented sports journalist than most people realize. Not only is Kate Abdo beautiful, smart, and talented; she’s also full of surprises. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kate Abdo.
1. She Began Her Career In Germany
Kate Abdo was born in the United Kingdom, but she’s been an international sensation since the beginning of her career. She started her broadcasting career working in Germany for the network, Deutsche Welle. While there, she covered sports in both English and German.
2. She Has a Bachelor’s Degree In European Languages
I don’t know the exact numbers on this, but I think it’s safe to say that there’s a good number of people who end up working a field that is almost completely unrelated to what they went to school for. Kate Abdo is one of those people. Although she works in the broadcasting world, she actually went to school to study European Languages. There’s no direct correlation between sports and languages, but Abdo’s love of linguistics has certainly helped her work in different countries.
3. Her Family Loves Soccer
Being a soccer fan is practically in Kate Abdo’s blood. She grew up in a soccer loving household and her parents shared their love of the game with her. Abdo’s mother was a big Liverpool fan while her father was a big fan of Manchester United. Since Liverpool and Manchester are rivals, there must have been lots of tension in Kate’s household.
4. She Once Worked For CNN
Getting the chance to work at CNN very early in your career is definitely something to be proud of. Early on, Abdo landed a job at CNN with the World Sports Program in London. She also did some work at CNN’s Atlanta location and stayed with the company from 2009 to 2011.
5. She Haas Guyanese Ancestry
Kate Abdo has been known to keep her personal life very private. However, she did open up and share some information about her roots. During the summer of 2019, she revealed that she has Guyanese roots through her maternal grandmother who was born there.
6. She May Be Going Through A Divorce
Kate married German businessman, Ramtin Abdo, during a private ceremony in 2010. Although there are no official reports about the couple doing their separate ways, Kate’s Instagram posts suggest otherwise. She has shared multiple pictures with ‘friend,’ Barak Bess, who is starting to look a lot more like a lover.
7. She Speaks 4 Languages
Being able to speak multiple languages is a great skill to have when you work in an international field. Fortunately for Kate Abdo, she’s fluent in four languages: English, French, Spanish, and German. Her mastery in multiple languages has made her a whiz at pronouncing soccer players’ names from all over the world.
8. She Recently Got Her Green Card
In June 2019, Kate Abdo took to social media to share her excitement about receiving her green card. In an Instagram post, she stated ““GOT MY GREEN CARD 😊😊😊 So grateful to @foxsports for believing in me and giving me my first opportunity here. Americans can be weird… You talk about Europe like it’s just one country… Hug people when you first meet them… Put too much ice in all drinks… Are obsessed with peanut butter… Go to the airport like you dressed for bed… Pronounce Craig like it’s Creg. But i got so much love for you and this country. Thank you for having me”
9. She Has A French Bulldog
Kate Abdo is a big dog lover, so it’s only right that she be a proud pet parent as well. Abdo has an adorable French bulldog that she loves spending time with when she isn’t busy with work. Unlike many other dog moms, Kate doesn’t have pictures of her fur baby plastered all over social media.
10. She Wishes She Could Be A Man For A Day
Working in a male dominated industry definitely has its challenges. Throughout her career, Kate has had to overcome things that her male colleagues simply can’t relate to. As a woman, she’s had to work harder to prove herself as a credible voice in the sports world. During an interview, Kate talked about these struggles and shared that she would love to “morph into a man for a day” to experience the power that comes along with it.