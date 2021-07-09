10 Things You Didn’t Know about Natalie Sideserf

Natalie Sideserf is the kind of woman who has a very unique talent most of us cannot say we possess. She’s not an actress or a singer. She’s not a viral video star making TikTok dances, nor is she an Instagram influencer who is showing off all the swipe-up links for her favorite brands. In fact, she’s a baker and a business owner. Natalie Sideserf owns a bakery, and she makes cakes. She makes cakes that look like real things – and they are amazing. She’s amazing. It’s time for the rest of the world to catch up and learn as much about her as possible.
1. She’s an Art Major
When Sideserf went to college, she studied art. She studied at The Ohio State University, where she learned to hone her skills, refine her craft, and she learned a lot she didn’t already know. Her artistic nature wasn’t necessarily all about cakes and desserts at that time, but she was able to figure that out eventually.
2. She Went Viral
The year was 2013. The internet was a much different place even though it was only eight years ago. She posted a photo of a very cool cake she made. It was Willie Nelson, country music legend. The cake was so realistic that the internet made it famous.
3. Her Friend Got her Started
She was an artist, and her friend watched a lot of baking shows on television. Her friend told Sideserf she should try it, and it really is just like sculpting with other materials. She tried it, and she quickly learned she is a huge fan of making things out of cake. It is a material she enjoys working with.
4. She Took an Opportunity When it Knocked
When a bakery in Austin wanted to work with her, she took the opportunity. It might not be the job she thought she’d take when she was an art student in Ohio, but the opportunity knocked and she answered the door. She went to work. She learned new things. She became amazing.
5. She Opened Her Own Bakery
In due time, Natalie Sideserf knew she wanted her own bakery. She opened the Siderserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas, and she even employs her own husband these days. He left his own job in the technology industry back in 2016 to work with his wife. She has a skill, she had an idea, and he knew he could be an asset to her and her company when the opportunity arose.
6. She’s Young
Natalie Sideserf is young. She was born on January 7, 1985, in Brunswick, Ohio. What’s amazing is that she is not afraid to make any kind of cake. This included a decapitated version of herself and her future husband during the Halloween season. He was very into Halloween and scary movies, she was influenced, and their cake ended up being featured on “The Chew,” because of it.
7. Food Network Loves Her
The people over at the Food Network have recognized this woman and her skills, and they have a lot to say about her. It was 2014 when they called her “one of the most talented young cake artists at the forefront of realistic cake decorating,” which is a huge compliment.
8. She Has Her Own Show
Probably the coolest thing that happened in her life since she made her Willie Nelson cake is that she was offered a show on the Food Network. The show is called “Texas Cake House,” and she and her husband star alongside one another showing off their ability to make the best cakes. She’s so innately talented.
9. She’s Doing Well
The internet always has an opinion about things, and the internet feels that Natalie Sideserf and her husband are doing financially well right now. It seems that they have an estimated net worth between $1 million and $5 million. Either way, it’s a lot of money, and they’ve made their money from cake. That’s a pretty sweet way to live. Yes, that pun was intended.
10. She’s Private
She shares her work all the time, and she even shares her husband with the world on her show, but she doesn’t share too much of their personal life. This young Texas couple keeps to themselves as often as they can, and they don’t make any apologies for maintaining their privacy as often as possible. She’s a woman with a mission, and he is a husband with a job, and they work well together to keep their lives as they want them.