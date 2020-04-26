As a queer Mexican actress, Roberta Colindrez is shattering stereotypes and breaking down barriers. But while Colindrez is very proud of her identity, she prefers to let her talent speak for itself. She became more widely known after being cast as one of the stars of the series, Vida during the second season. Her character on the show, Nico, is showing viewers that people are not defined by their sexuality. As Vida heads into its third and final season, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for Nico. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Roberta Colindrez.
1. She Almost Didn’t Take The Role In Vida
For many actors, getting the chance to have a main role on a Starz series would be a dream come true. They wouldn’t have to think twice before agreeing to take the role. However, it wasn’t that simple for Roberta Colindrez. She almost turned down the role on Vida because she didn’t want to be typecast as a queer person who could only play queer characters. Fortunately, the director was able to convince her that her character’s story would focus on more than sexuality.
2. She Loves Coney Island
As a New Yorker, there are lots of places in the city that Roberta enjoys visiting. But no place compares to Coney Island. Robert says that it is her absolute favorite place in New York, especially on Friday nights in the summer during the fireworks shows.
3. She’s Annoyed By The Patriarchy
Roberta Colindrez isn’t a huge fan of the patriarchy that has defined our society for centuries. During an interview, she said, “None of my friends and I are “man-hating,” but we are annoyed with the patriarchy so hard. But think about being a straight white guy right now. You had no idea you were doing anything wrong until like, five years ago.”
4. She Is A Member Of The New York Neo-Futurists
The New York Neo-Futurists is a theater company that focuses on producing creative, afford, and interactive shows. Roberta has been a member of The New York Neo-Futurists for several years and says that joining was the first time she truly felt at home.
5. She Is A Beatboxer
Thanks to her love of music and her skills as an entertainer, Roberta has been able to master the art of beatboxing. She has also tried her hand as a rapper and was featured on a parody song called “Tiny Backpack”. She hasn’t mentioned anything about pursuing anything serious on the music front, but if she did, I have a feeling she’d be pretty good at it.
6. She’s Very Particular About Manners
We all have quirks in the form of random things that we’re really picky about for no apparent reason. For Roberta Colindrez, that thing is manners. She says she is very particular about things like table manners and social manners.
7. She Loves To Take Pictures
Roberta has an eye for capturing beautiful moments and is an amateur photographer. She loves taking pictures, especially on set. Her father gave her a camera for her 30th birthday and she also has a classic Canon A1 that she likes to shoot with.
8. She Has A BFA In Acting
Roberta began acting in 7th grade after she and her brother decided to sign up for theater class together. Even though she’s definitely a natural, she also chose to formally study her craft. She attended the University of Texas and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in acting.
9. Her Parents Taught Her To Take Risks
One of the reasons Roberta has been so successful is because she’s been willing to take risks. She credits her ability to do this to her parents. Robert told Cultural Weekly, that her parents have “always been really encouraging of traveling and knowing the world, of taking risks, they have done a really great job of teaching us that the world is small and life is really short, so you have to do what you have to do. ”
10. She Likes To Be Mysterious
Even though her success has put her in the spotlight, Robert prefers to live a more private lifestyle. Although she takes interviews and talks openly about her career and some of her experiences, she says that being mysterious is kind of her “thing.” Roberta is definitely in good company when it comes to this. A lot of other celebrities have recently expressed an interest in keeping their personal business away from the public.