20 Most Interesting Moments From “AP Bio” Season 1

“AP Bio”, if you’ve never heard of it, is a strange sitcom from NBC that features Glenn Howerton from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia as a disgraced Harvard philosophy professor that has been forced to currently teach A.P. Bio at a high school. Glenn’s character Jack Griffin isn’t just teaching anywhere, but in Toledo, Ohio while living in his deceased mother’s house and exacting his revenge schemes on those that have put him in his current situation and just about anyone else. Over the course of the show’s 4 season run so far we certainly see an evolution of the character and his affection however season 1 is a bit different. Season 1 of “AP Bio” shows jack in more of a full-fledged mode of scheming to get himself out of Ohio and back into an ivy league school to be a philosophy professor again. Below we’ve ranked the most interesting moments from season 1 of NBC’s comedy “AP Bio” that was moved to their Peacock service for its two most recent seasons.
20. Jack’s Plan
Immediately upon his arrival at the high school that he would be employed at for the foreseeable future, he is already in revenge mode and looking to advance out of the high school and back into the inner circle of ivy league philosophers. In the moment below, Jack describes one of his many plans to take down his nemesis, Miles. This plan is different from others as Jack has one of his students decide to pretend to be the long-lost son of this Miles and forge a bond between the two, just to destroy it later.
19. The Lounge
Jack and Durbin are two characters that have some of the most interesting interactions between any other characters on the show, but of course as the show goes on this statement changes between several groups of people. Overall, “AP Bio” is just full of absolutely ridiculous moments that make the most obscure situations all the more intense no reason, causing pandemonium. In this moment specifically the ladies ask Jack is he wants to join their book club, only to find out that they are reading Miles’ book. To make matters worse, the book was selected as a pick for Oprah’s Book Club, which certainly did not help Jack keep his composure or help him from getting a revenge plan in action.
18. Jack’s Goodbye
Jack tends to be a be a bit of a showoff when it comes to his mind, his accomplishments, his previous job, his books, and so much more and when the former professor believes he’s leaving Toledo he gets a little ahead of himself of course. In this interesting moment season 1 of “AP Bio” specifically, Jack enters the office to speak to Durbin about leaving and he first encounters Helen, as he always does. Helen is no stranger to wild comments and leading a conversation directly into an absolutely insane story about herself and her life. When Jack engages in conversation with her when he says that he’s leaving she asked for his chair and since he won’t need it. However Jack hasn’t even finished talking to Durbin yet and she has already taken the chair it seemed.
17. The Pigs
Being a biology teacher, Jack has to due some sort of biology here and there but for the most part he strays away from it entirely, but that’s mostly to punish the kids for their obsession with biology when he wants to enact revenge. Throughout the history of the show we see the students do more and more just to try and get some sort of biology into their minds and actually learn. However this almost never happens as Jack is overly determined, especially in season 1 of “AP Bio”. In order to get some actual biology done, the kids did everything in their power to get a lab together and dissect pigs but Jack turned it down immediately.
16. Jack’s Morning
Jack almost always enters the school in a bad mood, almost exclusively, but the moment mentioned below is much different as Jack was even more enraged than usual. The morning became more of a frustration Jack than usual as he not only turned his favorite radio station on to discover his rival was on the show but that distraction also caused him to kill at least two opossums. Upon killing them and heading to school, Jack immediately tells his students, therefore bestowing the horror that he had experienced onto them.
15. Normal Jack
Jack thinks very highly of himself, so he has quite the ego but when it comes to dating he may say that he is normal but he was certainly different than the rest of Toledo. When doing his own thing didn’t work, Jack goes to the bar to find a date under the girls’ directions but on top of this, Jack wore clothes that he believes normal people wear and it didn’t do as planned. Overall, Jack finally found someone that was exactly like him but when she insulted his coworkers Jack surprisingly defended them.
14. Jack Dates Colin’s Mom
Jack never intends to stay in Toledo so for him to get on dates is a little strange but he was never really looking for anything permanent, avoiding placement in Ohio forever. However, the first time we see Jack go on an actual date, or what he attempts to be, it had to be with a parent of one of his students. It certainly turned out to be the opposite of what Jack wanted with the date as he gave his student money to leave after he joined them at the dinner table.
13. The Dogs
In the second episode of “AP Bio” Jack started to learn the restrictions of teaching in a high school, as he left his students unattended and one of them was injured, making for a very interesting moment from season 1 of “AP Bio”. Upon the students injury, Jack gets a school lawyer for the matter and ended up getting thrown into what is referred to as “teacher jail” which banished him to a trailer on campus with other teachers in his current state. Overall, Jack ended up in this interesting moment so that he could work on his book but upon seeing the damage it would do to Durbin and the school, Jack withdrew his case.
12. How To Get Out of a Date 101
Without a doubt, throughout “AP Bio” the group of female teachers that are featured in the show are among the most interesting and absolutely hilarious. Each with their own extreme personality, they make the perfect fit to any situation and are often referred to for advice on every day subjects. In this particular moment, Dale asked Stef out on a date because she did his job for him and told him he didn’t have to, essentially, and ended up declining by stating that Mary actually has a crush on Dale. In classic “AP Bio” fashion, this exploded into something much more than it needed to be.
11. Worst Wingman Ever
As stated above, some of the most interesting moments of “AP Bio” are scenes that involved Jack and Durbin interacting in stranger ways than normal. While every single interaction Durbin has it almost guaranteed to be cringe, this moment specifically is a very rough time for Jack. Throughout all of “AP Bio” but mostly in season 1, Jack is very uptight about how he is seen and noticed in public as he is always ready to be as famous as he always hoped to be.
10. Durbin Sleepwalking
Once again, another moment from season 1 we have from “AP Bio” that featured Jack and Durbin but this time, Jack is letting Durbin stay at his house while he’s in need. Although Jack did feel forced to let Durbin stay with him, it was better than Jack expected overall but when Durbin had a night full of sleepwalking, Jack was not pleased. Jack certainly learned how to be a better, less uptight person from Durbin over the course of the show but not without some annoyance.
9. Who is the Rat?!
Who is the Rat is not only one of the most interesting moments but also a moment that any fan of Glenn Howerton’s character from “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” will absolutely love. In this moment, Jack finds out that one of his inner circle, also known as his students, ratted him out. Jack does not take well to this whatsoever as he goes into an rage over the matter. This is one of many interesting moments from season 1 of “AP Bio” that featured some great directing that truly captures the emotions given off.
8. Devon’s New Dad
Jack has many students that are weirdly invested in a variety of his schemes, but this interesting moment from season 1 of “AP Bio” featured Devon who went from being the bullied kid to being surprisingly open with the group. Personally, I think forcing Devon and his bully to engage with each other made for one of the most teacher-like things Jack has ever done. Overall, Devon spends a good amount of time with Miles, pretending to be his long lost son.
7. Welcome to A.P. Bio
This interesting moment is the very first time that the students, and pretty much the whole school, encountered Jack on the grounds. The scene begins with a car smashing into the school sign outside of the classroom that he is about to teach his new class: Advanced Placement Biology. Upon this scene alone, the entire tone of how Jack would act towards everyone is pretty much laid out here.
6. Band Prank
One of the more interesting moment, of course featured the students, but this time featured students from outside of our usual biology class. This time around the band students came into the room, much to everyone’s confusion and pranked one of the AP Bio students. The drummer of the band pranked Colin by asking him to the school dance, only to reject him instead.
5. Catfish
In this interesting moment from “AP Bio” of season 1, Jack has the students catfishing so that they can lure Miles into a trap and Jack can get some sort of revenge. Immediately we heard Devon, or Prince of Darkness as Jack referred to him, creepily and darkly talk about Miles in a sinister way. Of course this alone is enough for Jack to decide that Devon is exactly what he needs as he tends to make these situations as dark as he possibly can to get revenge, although they almost never take notice.
4. Accents
Along with the various scams and so-called missions that Jack has the students partake in, he would also ask them to do various other things, such as have accents. With these accents Jack makes the students make various phone calls and interactions with people in order to keep up with whatever ruse they are involved in.
3. Rosemary’s Boyfriend
Part of the reason that Jack felt forced to be in Toledo, outside of the loss of his position at Harvard, was that he had to occupy his dead mother’s house. While staying at the house, people have been turned off and confused by the style inside the house as it doesn’t fit Jack’s style. However the most interesting moment involving Jack’s mom’s house is likely when Jack gets a very sexual charged visit from his mother’s recent lover.
2. Surprise Rap
One of the first interesting moments that we we’re given from season 1 of “AP Bio” that truly showed how strange Jack’s students are. In order to try and really reach Jack, for some reason, the students created a rap song that they surprised him with but not only did Jack not like the rap but he doesn’t appear to appreciate surprises either.
1. Parent Day
Finally, as our most interesting moment from season 1 of “AP Bio” we have Jack meeting the parents of his students and not only does it not go too well but this is where Jack meets Colin’s mom. Besides being rude and extremely honest with the parents on Parent Teacher Day but when he flirted with Colin’s mom, literally everyone was watching.