Home
TV News
50 Cent’s BMF (Black Mafia Family) Show: What Can We Expect From The Series

50 Cent’s BMF (Black Mafia Family) Show: What Can We Expect From The Series

3 mins ago

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s latest project the Black Mafia Family has been one of the most anticipated shows on television. Ever since the media mogul spoke of his plans to tell the legendary family’s story in 2019,  fans had been wondering if the show would ever see the light of day. This weekend the full Black Mafia Family (BMF) trailer was released. The new series is officially coming to Starz this Fall. Starz released the trailer for the new crime drama Thursday and the internet was in a frenzy. What can we expect from this new drama series and will it really be one of the biggest shows on television?

Black Mafia Family (BMF) Plot

If you don’t know, this crime drama series is inspired by the true story of two brothers Demetrius (Big Meech) and Terry (Southwest T) in Southwest Detroit in the nineties and early 2000s. The brothers were the founders of one of the biggest drug trafficking and money laundering organizations in the country known as the Black Mafia Family. The duo also had ties in the music industry through their company BMF Entertainment which they had hoped would eventually take them legit. BMF Entertainment was a music label and promotion company that had business dealings with several high-profile artists and helped break stars like Jeezy.

The brothers had always dreamed of building an empire and a legacy for their family. In fact, it was their unwavering belief in family loyalty that helped them amass their riches. It also contributed to their unfortunate demise. In this drama series, we get an inside look into how Big Meech and Southwest Terry grew up, the type of family they came from and what inspired them to get involved in the drug trade business. This show explores important topics like capitalism, love, family and the pitfalls of pursuing the so called “American Dream”.

Star Cast

As the executive producer of the show, 50 Cent commissioned a few big names in the entertainment industry to be apart of his latest project. He announced Wednesday that Eminem would be making a cameo appearance in Episode 7 as “White Boy Rick”. In a statement to people magazine, 50 CENT said, “We couldn’t do a show in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”White Boy Rick (Rick Wershe JR) was a 14 year old boy who FBI agents convinced to infiltrate a Detroit gang and feed them information to keep his father who sold guns illegally from going to prison. White Boy Rick ended up getting sentenced to life in prison but was paroled in June 2020.

Big Meech’s character will be played his actual son, “Lil Meech” Demetrius Flenory Jr. Snoop Dogg makes several appearances in the show as Pastor Swift. Fans were even surprised to hear that Detroit rapper Kash Doll had landed a recurring role in the series as “Monique”. Lala Anthony, Serrayah, and Markice Moore are a few additional noteworthy cast members we can expect to see in this show.

Black Mafia Family Trailer Released Thursday

The trailer for  Black Mafia Family released by Starz was just over two minutes long but in this short clip we were able to learn a lot. Demetrius and Terry came from a good family that strongly despised their decision to get involved in the streets. Despite their parents warning, Demetrius and Terry made the decision that they thought was right for them and it ended up costing them everything. In one of the scenes Meech tells his brother, “As long as we’ve got my vision and your brains, can’t nobody mess with us man”. It’s obvious that Terry is the brains of the operation and Meech was the one with the big visions.

Terry seems like a logical man because at one point he discusses the risks associated with the business. Big Meech confirms that they do risk getting arrested, robbed or killed but if they wanted their independence they would have to fight for it. Perhaps one of the most powerful scenes in the trailer is when Big Meech reminds his brother that they were given their freedom or right to vote but they had to fight for it. Demetrius then explains how they were going to be kings but they would have to fight for their independence.

The show is set to premiere on September 26. Will you be tuning in?

About The Author

Teresa McCraw
More from this Author

Teresa McCraw has been crafting engaging content for all types of readers for over 10 years. She is a firm believer in big dreams and making them come true.


Related Posts

Add Comment

50 Cent’s BMF (Black Mafia Family) Show: What Can We Expect From The Series
Stranger Things 3 Finale
Five Stranger Things Spin-Off Ideas That Could Potentially Work
Why Sophia Petrillo Was The Best Character on The Golden Girls
Five Places We’d Like To See A Mainline Assassin’s Creed Set In
Why Barry Jenkins Should’ve Been The First African American Director To Win An Academy Award For Moonlight
Why Halle Berry’s Performance In Kidnap Was An Epic Fail
Everything You Need to Know About Kristen Stewart’s New Movie Spencer
What We Can Expect From Catwoman: Hunted
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Julia Perez
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Keni Lin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gading Marten
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lior Raz
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
Five Video Game Sequels We Want To See
PS2 Games That We’d Like To See Remastered
OXENFREE II: Lost Signals Announced For 2022
Five Reasons You Should Play Rocket League