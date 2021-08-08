Home
Movies
A Sci-Fi Short Film You Should Check Out: The 2 Bullet Solution

A Sci-Fi Short Film You Should Check Out: The 2 Bullet Solution

34 seconds ago

Well now, that looked like some Old Guard mixed in with something else, didn’t it? Starting off a short like this with a certain number of people in a room who are given an ultimatum and a deadly situation is actually kind of common these days but it’s still a great draw since the unknown aspect that sits between the individuals is great since it drives the conflict right away. The explanation of the situation is even better since it’s short and to the point, which is what’s needed for something like this so that there’s not too much exposition and the story is allowed to roll forward. After that, the action definitely drives the movie and it’s pretty cool to watch. A movie in which there isn’t a lot of explanation does manage to annoy some people and even make them anxious, but the fact that it gets right into the main action and doesn’t waste all that time on explaining things, or having the trio in this movie attempt to figure out who they are and they’re doing there, is perfect for this type of movie. The woman in the group does try to slow the pace down, but the guys aren’t having it.

The martial prowess on display in this movie is great but it does feel that there might be a couple of times when the strangers have a split second in which they could fire off a round, but that’s a matter of perspective, to be honest and it might not be accurate. Still, by the time the movie is about to end, one might have pointed out a few different fallacies in the fighting scene that might have been rectified by doing something very different. But since I’m not a fight choreographer it’s hard to say for certain that things didn’t go just the way they should have.

Short movies like this are fun since they stoke the imagination and leave things either unresolved at the end, at least in the sense that everyone knows what’s going on, or they create a mind-bending story that could be continued if someone really had the ambition. There are a couple of moments when people might think that it’s not entirely possible, like forcing a bullet into a man’s forehead and then managing to hit it hard enough to fire the bullet into and then out of his brain and into the guy behind him, but the thing is that fiction is fun, and the suspension of disbelief is necessary sometimes if a person really wants to enjoy what they’re watching. Of course, some of the stuff we see on the screen isn’t possible, in fact, quite a bit of it isn’t unless we’re watching something that’s based on a real-life situation. But the point isn’t to watch it because it’s real, the point is to watch it because it’s entertaining. Short movies like this are meant to get us into the movie, get us interested, and then make us want more since the endings are usually something that makes us sit there with a strange look on our face as we realize that we want to know how the story continues.

That’s what a good story will do anyway since there are plenty that are bound to inspire and entertain various individuals that like what they see. What doesn’t work for one person might work for another, which is the way it’s been for quite a while in show business. Action is usually a good idea since there are plenty of people who want to see a great fight scene and will sit through one that lasts a few minutes so long as it’s quick-moving and features movements and effects that they can believe or can at least be impressed by. People aren’t too hard to entertain sometimes since they want to be amused, thrilled, scared, and give something that will tweak their emotions in a very big way. If that can be done then there’s not a lot that an audience won’t want to watch since anything new might be something exciting and even a possible hit if someone would be kind enough to pick it up and develop the movie. It’s usually a long shot, but it’s worth a try.

Short movies are a great way to spend your time finding new material to get into and perhaps even get inspired to write or film your own story. It’s true that a lot of things have been done over and over, but if one can find their own groove, their own way to create another story, then it’s a worthwhile pastime. Plus, some of these short movies are simply amazing, and their stories are rather compelling when one really thinks about it. And the best part is that there are plenty of them.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Predictions for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2
Is Mike Richards Going To Be The New Jeopardy! Host?
Babish Recreates the “Death by Chocolate” Éclair from The Simpsons
Power Book III: Raising Kanaan – 7 Predictions We Can Make From The First Episode
A Sci-Fi Short Film You Should Check Out: The 2 Bullet Solution
How Tobin Bell Felt about Not Being Included in Spiral
Four Movies That Misused Most of The Plot on Unnecessary Things
Five Movies From The 1990s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Colton Ryan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Miku Martineau
Rowling
13 Celebrities Who Survived Cancel Culture
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mary Welch Fox Stasik
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
The Top Five Villains in the Daredevil Comic Series
dc fortnite comic
Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
dragon ball z fusion reborn
Is Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn Worth Watching?
Naruto vs. Sasuke: Who is Stronger?
10 Things To Know Before Watching Jujutsu Kaisen For The First Time
Five Things to Know Before Watching the New Season of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins.’
Five Cooperative Games You Should Consider Playing
Fortnite Presents Rift Tour With Ariana Grande
Back 4 Blood Open Beta Will Be Launching Soon
Every Warlock Ability Change Coming to Destiny 2 in Season 15 (So Far)