If you had to envision a camp counselor, the first image that comes to mind may be of a pimple faced teenager who signed up as a counselor to make extra spending money for the summer. However, that image is the exact opposite of Camp Getaway staff member, Adam Mizrahi. For the last three years, Mizrahi has worked at Camp Getaway where he plays a major role in making sure that all guests have the best time possible. The camp, which is located in Connecticut, caters to adults looking to have a mature summer camp experience. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Adam Mizrahi.
1. He’s Awesome At Leading Activities
One of Adam’s biggest strengths as a staff members at Camp Getaway is the fact that he knows how to put together a good time. He has a knack for planning activities and is known for coming up with fun things for the guests to do.
2. He Doesn’t Mind Spilling A Little Tea
Recently, Adam did an interview with Entertainment Tonight where he spilled some tea on what viewers can expect from this season of Camp Getaway. Apparently, things are going to get a little crazy. Adam said, “Things get a bit juicy, things get a bit messy. You will realize I’m probably not all that I’m cracked up to be.” We’ll all have to tune in to see exactly what he means.
3. Camp Get Away Reminds Him Of Wet Hot American Summer
When Adam first learned about the opportunity to work at Camp Getaway, he figured ‘why not?’ During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adam said he thought working at the camp “was an awesome idea”. He also added, “The first thing that came to mind was Wet Hot American Summer.”
4. He Doesn’t Think The Shows Cameras Captured Everything
Camp Getaway is located on a 300 acre property, which means there is plenty of room for people to get away from the cameras when they don’t want to be scene. Adam says this amount of space comes in handy when people are trying to sneak away for hook ups. He says that the size of the property made it impossible for the cameras to capture a lot of the things that took place.
5. He’s From California
Adam is originally from Calabasas, California. The city is well-known for its wealth and is currently home to many celebrities including Justin Bieber and members of the Kardashian family. There’s no doubt that spending his summers in Kent, Connecticut is probably vastly different from what he experienced in California.
6. He Loves Adventures
As you can guess by his decision to work at an overnight camp, Adam loves to be outside and be adventurous. One of his favorite things to do in his free time is go hiking. There isn’t a mountain that is too tall for Adam and he loves the adrenaline rush that comes with reaching the top and looking out over the edge.
7. He Lives In New York
If you grew up in a cooler climate, you may have a hard time believing that someone would actually want to move to a place where it’s nearly freezing for almost half the year. After all, trying to get around in the ice and snow isn’t really most people’s idea of a good time. However, Adam chose to do exactly that. He currently lives in New York City which is less than two hours from Camp Getaway.
8. He Donates To Causes
Adam is the kind of person who likes to give back whenever he can. Over the last few years, he has donated to several causes and charities through Facebook. Cancer related causes appear to have an extra special place in his heart.
9. He Enjoys Traveling
When Adam isn’t working, he is constantly on the go. He enjoys traveling – especially if it means he gets to hike up a new mountain. Over the years, he has gotten the chance to visit several countries including India and Tanzania. A few years ago, he even hiked up the world famous, Mt. Kilimanjaro.
10. He Loves To Swim
Adam’s love for adventure isn’t just exclusive to being on land. He is the type of person who loves to explore his surroundings no matter where he is. With that said, Adam also loves to go swimming and explore things underwater. Adam enjoys going snorkeling and scuba diving and also posts his experiences on Facebook.