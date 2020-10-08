Adam Teskhman has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years. In that time, he has gotten lots of on screen opportunities in both TV shows and movies. It wasn’t until 2017, however, that he got a major opportunity with a recurring role in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. After appearing in nearly two dozen episodes, Adam was recently upgraded to a series regular for season six. This change gives him the chance to really show off his acting skills and also allows his character’s story to be developed more thoroughly. Fans of the show are excited about the chance, and Adam is equally as excited for the chance. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Adam Teskhman.
1. He’s On TikTok
Gen Z has single handedly dominated the social media platform TikTok. From dance challenges to other fun viral moments, they have capitalized on the platforms quick and easy format. Although he isn’t a member of Gen Z, Adam has decided to join in as well. He started a TikTok account where he posts comedic videos.
2. He’s A Columbia Alum
Adam’s path to becoming an actor wasn’t a straight shot by any means. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s well-known Wharton School of Business. He eventually went on to earn an MFA in theater from Columbia.
3. He Speaks Several Languages
Being able to speak more than one language will give you an advantage no matter where you’re from or what field you work in. With that being said, Adam doesn’t just speak one language, he speaks four. According to his LinkedIn profile, he can speak English, Spanish, Hebrew, and Russian. Both of Adam’s parents were born in the Ukraine so he likely learned Russian at a very early age. One of his first acting roles was in a Russian language TV series called Zona.
4. He Loves Sports
Adam nas heeb a sports fan for as long as he can remember. As a true Canadian, it goes without saying that hockey is one of his favorite sports to watch. He also enjoys baseball and soccer. In 2019, he even played in a charity soccer game to raise money for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
5. He’s Also A Comedian
The sense of humor you see in Adam’s character on Legends of Tomorrow isn’t entirely an act. Adam is a very funny person who is also into comedy and enjoys doing comedic roles. He told Aesthetic Magazine, “I find comedy more rewarding. It’s interesting to approach it almost like a puzzle to be solved. It has various sort of angles in which you can look at it. Sort of, “how do I make this fun?””
6. He Loves To Travel
Adam was born and raised in Canada and he is very proud of his roots. However, he’s also always been the kind of person who likes to get out and see the world. He has done lots of traveling over the years and has visited countries like Russia, Berlin, and Japan.
7. His Plan Was To Work In Investment Banking
Adam fell in love with acting while studying at the Wharton School of Business, but after graduating he planned on leaving acting behind in favor of a more traditional career. He had an interview to work in investment banking with the now defunct firm, Lehman Brothers. At the time, working in finance probably seemed like a more stable option than acting, but ironically, Legman Brothers was forced to close in 2008 during the financial crisis.
8. He’s Written Short Films
Working behind the scenes is also something Adam is interested in. He loves to write and is very good at it. He has already written two short films: Comrades and Americanistan. Adam also wants to get into writing for TV and has been working on some comedic TV show ideas.
9. He Is Passionate About Helping Others
Using his platform to help those around him has been one one of Adam’s top priorities. He loves being able to help and spread positivity to those who need it the most. In addition to his participation in the charity soccer game, he has also worked with a non-profit organization called Operation Smile.
10. If He Could Pick A Superpower It Would Be Invisibility
Even though Adam is on a show about superheroes, his character doesn’t actually have any super powers. However, if Adam had the choice to pick one superpower in real life, he would go with invisibility. He didn’t explain why, but I’m sure we could all think of a few things that being invisible would come in handy for.