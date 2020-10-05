Being a professional actor is a job that requires lots of perseverance. Most actors hear no way more than they hear yes, and it’s not always easy to keep moving forward. This is something Alain Uy knows from first hand experience. But despite all of the ups and downs he’s has had over the years, he hasn’t given up. Alain may his on screen debut in 1998 but didn’t get another acting credit until 2005. Over the years, he made a variety of on screen appearances but nothing really stuck until 2015 when he was cast as Ernst Bodine in the HBO series True Detective. In the years since, Alain has gotten much more recognition and he’s been working hard to capitalize on the momentum. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alain Uy.
1. He Was Born In The Philippines
Alain was born in Dagupan City in the Philippines but he relocated to the United States when he was around 6-years-old. Despite being raised primarily in the United States, Alain never lost touch with his Filipino roots. He currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
2. He Studied At Oxford University
When most actors decide to pursue a higher education, it’s because they want to learn more about their craft. Alain, however, didn’t major in anything related to acting during his time in college. He attended California State University, Northridge where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. While there he also spent a year studying abroad at Oxford University.
3. He Is A Musician
On top of being a talented actor, Alain is also musically talented and he loves to explore his musical side. He plays several instruments including the piano, the guitar, and the trumpet. In addition to music, another one of his hobbies includes photography.
4. He Is Very Family Oriented
Family has always been one of the most important things in Alain’s life. Alain’s family has always stood by him and been supportive of his career. He has an especially close relationship with his father and brothers and considers them to be his biggest role models.
5. He Doesn’t Reveal Much About Himself
Even after being in the industry for more than 20 years, Alain has done a good job of avoiding the spotlight when it comes to his personal life. He doesn’t share much about his private life and doesn’t seem to conduct many interviews even when it comes to his work.
6. He Helped Start A Production Company
Acting may be the thing that put Alain on the map in most people’s eyes, but he also enjoys being behind the scenes. He is one of the founders of the Los Angeles based production company, Them Too. Through Them Too, Alain has gotten to work with major artists like The Chainsmokers and DeadMau5.
7. He Likes To Travel
Alain is all about enjoying life and living int he moment. Traveling is one of his favorite ways to do that and he loves the feeling of experiencing new places. He has been fortunate to get the opportunity to travel near and far. Some of the places he’s gone include Bora Bora, Paris, and Italy.
8. He Did Lots Of His Own Stunts In Paper Tigers
One of of Alain’s most recent projects is the 2020 film, Paper Tigers which has marketed itself as a “kung fu comedy for underdogs“. The film featured several fight scenes and Alain actually a chance to do some of the fighting himself. He uploads a video on Instagram which showed him and a co-star behind the scenes of one of the fight sequences.
9. He Is Named After A Famous Actor
When Alain’s parents chose his first name, they already had acting on the brain. He was named after the legendary French actor, Alain Delon. Delon is an international star who has been in the industry for more than 60 years. He is best-known for his role in The Yellow Rolls-Royce and Rocco and His Brothers.
10. His Brother Encouraged Him To Start Acting
Despite having a name associated with a huge star, Alain didn’t grow up seeing himself as someone with star power. Instead, he was a very shy child. However, his brother eventually suggested that Alain try acting as a way to come out of his shell. Alain said, “He [his brother] made me do it and as soon as I got on the stage, I was, like: this is freeing to me. This is something that I felt was inside of me but I just never knew how to get it out.”