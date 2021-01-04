Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alana Milne

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alana Milne

10 seconds ago

For almost 20 years The Bachelor has helped young hopefuls find love. Although the relationships formed on the show don’t always work out, they prove to be a great experience. With that being said, Alana Milne is hoping to be the next lucky lady to find her prince charming on the show. Alana will appear as a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor, and it’s already easy to see why she might catch Matt James’ eye. Not only is Alana beautiful, but she’s also intelligent and adventurous. Only time will tell whether or not Alana is the perfect women for Matt, but there’s no doubt she’s going to give the other contestants a run for their money. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alana Milne.

1. She Was Born In Canada

The phrase ‘the best of both worlds’ is the perfect description of Alana’s experience being a dual citizen. Alana was born in Toronto, although she spent most of her life in the San Antonio, Texas area. Although she moved back to Toronto as an adult, she is currently living in the United States again.

2. She Traveled Through Europe After High School

After high school, many teenagers plan to go to college, trade school, or enter the working world. Alana, however, had other plans. She knew that the traditional college route just wasn’t feasible so she decided to spend time traveling through Europe. While there, she took various classes and visited all of the cool sights.

3. She Loves To Read

Alana has always been the type of person who loves to learn new things, and reading is one of the best ways to do that. When she has the time, she loves to sit down with a good book. Occasionally, she’ll even share photos of the books she’s reading with her followers on Instagram.

4. She Enjoys Being By The Water

Traveling is one of the best experiences a person can have, and Alana is very thankful that she got the opportunity to travel throughout Europe. But no matter where she goes, finding a beautiful spot by the beach is always at the top of her list. Alana loves to hang out by the water, and that’s usually where you can find her on a beautiful day.

5. She’s Passionate About Social Justice

Compassion and empathy are two things Alana certainly isn’t lacking. She cares about others and does what she can to help. Alana is never afraid to speak her mind and she is passionate about causes such as the fight to end racism, anti-bullying, and domestic violence advocacy.

6. She Works At Her Family’s Business

Alana isn’t just adventurous, she’s creative too. In her bio Alana writes, “Since 2017 I’ve been working at my family’s business; Milne Studio…At Milne Studio I am an in house headshot photographer amongst many other things- I lead the graphic design team, I facilitate events, I’m a videographer/editor, and occasional instructor! It’s a challenging yet very rewarding job watching people not only excel and improve but achieve their dreams.”

7. She Likes To Cook

Alana’s creativity doesn’t just include photography and videography, she also likes to express herself in the kitchen. She enjoys cooking and experimenting with different dishes and ingredients. She eats a mostly plant based diet, but that doesn’t mean that all of her food is boring.

8. She’s An Animal Lover

As someone who loves spending time out in nature, it’s only right that Alana also love animals. She is a strong supporter of the ‘adopt don’t shop’ mentality and she definitely appears to be a dog person. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to determine whether or not she has any pets of her own.

9. She’s All About Spreading Positivity

The world can be a tough place, and sometimes its hard to see all of the good things because there are always so many bad things happening. Still, Alana does her best to be a ‘glass half full’ kind of person. In addition to being positive and optimistic herself, she likes to spread these vibes to others. Since The Bachelor can be a pretty cut throat environment at times, having a positive attitude will probably come in handy for Alana.

10. The Bachelor Is Her First Reality Show

Reality TV has become so popular in recent years, that there are lots of people who want to be on every show they possibly can. Alana doesn’t appear to be one of those people, however. As far as we can tell, The Bachelor is her first reality show and she hasn’t attempted to be on any others.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Schitt's Creek
The Reason Dan Levy Kept a Journal Throughout all of Schitt’s Creek
Five Awesome Fan Theories Trending From His Dark Materials
Five Underrated Sci-Fi TV Shows You Need to Watch
Cobra Kai Season 3: Pure Awesome
Should Zack Snyder Really Finish His Original Plan For Justice League?
How Should Thor’s Story End In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Four Times Tom Hanks Actually Played a Bad Guy
The Glaring Matrix Plot Hole That Could Have Ended the Movie Way Earlier
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alana Milne
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Oliver Rice
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stephanie Davison
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Blu Hunt
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5