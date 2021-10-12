Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alexa Nikolas

11 mins ago

Alex Nikolas is still so young, but she’s accomplished so much in her short life. She’s an actress who has graced the screen in many notable roles. She’s well-known as Nicole Bristow from the hit Nickelodeon series, “Zoey 101,” but she’s also graduated to shows like “The Walking Dead,” and “That’s Life,” since becoming older. She’s managed to transform from a successful child star to a successful adult actress, and now the world wants to know everything there is to know about her.

1. She is Young

Nikolas was born on April 4, 1992. She celebrated her final birthday in her 20s in 2021, and she’s likely looking forward to her 30th birthday in 2022. She was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, but she didn’t spend much time there when she began her acting career at a young age.

2. She Started Acting in 1999

She was only 7 when she landed her first role. It was an uncredited role in a movie called “P.U.N.K.S.,” but it didn’t take her long to land a credited movie role after that. It was 2001 when she was cast as the story hour girl in a movie called “Zoolander,” and the roles came pouring in after that. She took on many movie roles and even more small parts on television following that.

3. She Was Written Off Zoey 101

Her character on “Zoey 101,” was a main character the first two seasons, but she was written out after that. Why? It’s been reported that she and Jamie Lynn Spears, the girl who played Zoey, did not get along. There were fights and incidents reported on set, and the show decided to write her off. It’s unclear who is to blame for the fights and incidents, but it’s also difficult to forget that Spears was the main title character of the entire show, too.

4. Britney Spears Confronted Her

Sometime around 2005, it was reported that pop superstar Britney Spears confronted Alexa Nikolas about the incidents with her little sister. She’d yet to have her own issues that were plastered all over the media, but she did stick up for her little sister and let it be known she did not stand for the feud.

5. She Married Young

Nikolas was only 20 when she got married. She was dating a musician at the time. Mike Milosh was a Canadian musician who stole her heart, and they got married when she was only 20. The year was 2012. He was approximately 37 when they wed.

6. She Divorced

In 2016, she and her then-husband, Mike Milosh, divorced. At the time, no one knew specifically why they divorced. However, in 2021, she accused her ex-husband of sexual abuse. She stated that she was only 16 when he began “grooming her for a sexual relationship,” while he was 33 at the time. She also went on to accuse him of assaulting her during the course of their marriage.

7. She Had a Baby

Her fans were shocked when she posted a pregnancy announcement in May of 2020. The world was locked down and most celebrities who were with child at the time chose to keep their pregnancies a secret since it was so easy for the first time in the history of Hollywood. However, she was so excited to become a mother that she announced it in May. Her child was born in November of 2020.

8. She Married in Secret

When she announced her pregnancy, she was very clear that her boyfriend, Michael Gray, was the father of her child. The two were both excited to welcome their baby, but they also decided to get married. They wed in July of 2021, and they managed to do it without the entire world knowing what was going on in their lives at the time.

9. She’s Very Private

Alexa Nikolas is a woman who likes to keep her life as private as possible. The fact that she was able to get married without sharing it with anyone is a perfect example of just how good she is at keeping her personal life to herself. She’s had a lot of practice, and she’s quite good.

10. She’s Had Impressive Guest Roles

Throughout her long career, she’s had many impressive guest roles on television. She’s been part of shows like “Mad Men,” and “Judging Amy,” and she’s even lent her voice to a character on the hit show, “Family Guy,” one time. She’s had dozens of roles in the best television shows on the air.

