10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alexx Ekubo

He’s a beauty king and an actor, and now he’s a man with a fiancée. Some of Alexx Ekubo’s fans are thrilled that he’s getting married and has found happiness while others are a little heartbroken that his happiness isn’t with them. It happens when someone is your celebrity crush. However, with the news of his recent engagement taking center stage at the moment, it would seem that many people are curious to learn more about him and the life he is currently living. Who is he, and what is he like?
1. He is From Abia State
Alexx Ekubo was born Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke. He was born on April 10, 1986. He was born in a place called Arochukwu, which is located in Abia State. Abia State is located in the southeastern area of Nigeria, and it is well-known for being one of Nigeria’s most popular areas.
2. He is College Educated
Ekubo did not begin his career in acting right away because he chose to first focus on his studies. After graduating high school, he enrolled at the Federal Government College Daura. He spent a few years there learning everything required for him to graduate, though he did go elsewhere for his degree.
3. He Has a Law Degree
After he was done studying at the Federal Government College, he enrolled in courses at the University of Calabar. He was able to earn his law degree from the Calabar Polytechnic school. He was looking to further his career and his education, and this is where he found himself.
4. He’s a Beauty Pageant Runner-Up
To be fair and honest, we aren’t even sure if it’s called a beauty pageant if it’s for men. However, we do know that he won the title of runner-up at the Mr. Nigeria contest back in 2010. While male beauty pageants (contests?) are nowhere near as popular or even as widely publicized as those belonging to the women, they do exist – he is living proof.
5. He is Getting Married
Congratulations are in order for this handsome actor as he is recently engaged. He asked his long-time girlfriend to be his wife, and she said yes. Her name is Fancy Acholonu. His fiancé is also Nigerian, but she is based in the United States. She owns a handful of businesses, including a jewelry company and a modeling and acting business for kids.
6. He’s Doing Well
If you want to know how Alexx Ekubo is doing in life, you should know he is doing quite well. He’s famous, he’s doing what he loves, he’s getting married to the woman of his dreams, and he is worth an estimated $1 million. He’s not complaining about the status of his own life right now, and no one is asking him to.
7. He Has a Large Following
Alexx Ekubo has a large following. His Instagram page alone boasts more than 3.9 million followers. He advertises himself in his biography on the social media site as a method actor, and he often shares his work and his current life with his fans. He is quite active on the site.
8. He is Close to His Family
Ekubo might be famous, but his family always comes first. He is exceptionally close to his family, and he often shares their family bond on his social media pages. He posted a photo of his mother on Mother’s Day and told the world that she tries to hide her halo, but he can see it. He also calls her the glue that holds together their family.
9. He Loves Travel
Ekubo loves to travel. It is one of his favorite things about his job and his life, and he is always looking for his next great adventure. Another aspect of his job that he adores is the fact that he gets to meet so many people in his travels and around the world. It is perhaps the biggest perk of what he does and how he gets to live his life. Being able to do the things he loves along with traveling the world and meeting amazing people is such a great way to live.
10. He is Very Private
Ekubo is a man who does value his privacy. He does not share so much that the entire world always knows what is going on in his life. Instead, he shares enough that he is giving his fans something to enjoy, but the things he wants to keep at home and to himself are highly private and never shared on his social media accounts.