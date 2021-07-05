Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aleyse Shannon

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aleyse Shannon

2 mins ago

If you’ve ever seen Aleyse Shannon act, you’ll probably have a hard time believing that she just made her first on-screen appearance in 2018. In what feels like no time at all, Aleyse went from an unknown actress to one of the stars of the Charmed reboot. Her impressive on-screen presence and commanding energy quickly made it clear that she had some serious star power. Although her time on Charmed was relatively short-lived, Aleyse hasn’t slowed down. She will be in an upcoming TV series called Leverage: Redemption and her fans are excited to see her on their screens again. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Aleyse Shannon.

1. She’s From Virginia

There are lots of places on the internet that mention Dallas, Texas as being Aleye’s hometown. While it may be true that she was born there, Virginia is the place she considers her home. She was raised there and attended Forge High School in Stafford. It’s unclear where she lives at the moment.

2. She’s A Writer

So far, Aleyse’s career in the entertainment industry has been entirely focused on acting, but that probably won’t always be the case. Her Instagram bio also notes that she is a writer. That said, however, she doesn’t appear to have any official writing credits at the moment.

3. She’s Very Private

Once some people get a taste of the spotlight, it can be hard for them to stay away from it. Aleyse, however, has done a good job of keeping her personal life away from all of the excitement of the entertainment industry. She hasn’t shared much information about her life outside of acting and she’s not very active on social media.

4. Charmed Was Her First TV Role

Breaking into the entertainment industry can be a challenge. In lots of cases, it can take people years to finally land a significant role. Fortunately for Aleyse, that wasn’t the case for her. Her breakout opportunity was also her first opportunity when she was cast in the reboot of Charmed.

5. She’s A Formally Trained Actress

Aleyse may be a natural when it comes to performing, but she’s also done the work to give herself the best chances of success. She attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh where she earned a BFA in drama in 2017. She also studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

6. She Has Musical Talents As Well

We didn’t find any information to suggest that Aleyse has ever attempted to pursue a career as a musician, but it does look like she has some skills in the music department. According to her bio on the Carnegie Mellon website, Aleyse can play the guitar and the piano.

7. Family Is Important To Her

We’ve already established that Aleyse is a very private person, so it goes without saying that there’s not a lot of information about her family online. At the same time, however, some of her social media posts have made it clear that she’s a family-oriented person who values her relationships with her loved ones.

8. She Wasn’t Familiar With Black Christmas Before Being Cast

In 2019, Aleyse was cast in the remake of the 1974 movie Black Christmas, however, she wasn’t familiar with the original. During an interview with LRM Online, Aleyse said, “I sort of avoided it, myself. I was like, “I don’t want to watch it. I don’t want to watch it.” It was definitely the first thing I watched once we wrapped, and it was really cool to see. I was glad that I didn’t watch it, because I feel it was really cool and I was going to copy some stuff. I think we actually did our own thing without leaning too much on the old one.”

9. She Appears To Be Single

Celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of conversation. At the moment, it doesn’t look like Aleyse is in a relationship. It also doesn’t appear that she has any children. At the time time, though, since she is a private person there is a chance that she could be dating someone and she hasn’t shared it with the public.

10. She’s Really Close To Her Black Christmas Cast Mates

Being able to work with people you truly enjoy being around is always a great experience, and it’s one Aleyse got to have while filming Black Christmas. She told LRM Online, “I think the real bonding sort of came in like the schedule when you’re shooting a film. …we all got super close, we got to know each other inside and out…I think we all became a little bit of a family”.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

A Freaks And Geeks Reunion is Not Dead by Any Means
Netflix Shows Aren’t Canon To The MCU, Says James Gunn
Record of Ragnarok Puts A Crazy Twist On History And Mythology
The Bad Batch: “Common Ground” Recap
Fast & Furious Spinoff About Charlize Theron’s Cipher In Development
Check Out The Trailer for New Netflix Action Thriller “Beckett”
Why a Nude Hobbit Scene Was Cut from The Lord of the Rings
The Darth Vader Hallway Scene But With “Holding Out For A Hero”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aleyse Shannon
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe Is Finally Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Omar Rudberg
Why Renee Montoya Deserves a Solo TV Series or Movie
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
star wars visions
Lucasfilm Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and it’s Spectacular
dragon ball z the world's strongest
Is Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest Worth Watching?
solstice of heroes
Everything You Need to Know About Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2021
biomutant patch
Everything You Need to Know About Biomutant Post-Release Patch 1.5
gaming keyboard
Are The New Monoprice Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Any Good?
quria destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer is Seemingly Over, But is it Actually?