If you’ve ever seen Aleyse Shannon act, you’ll probably have a hard time believing that she just made her first on-screen appearance in 2018. In what feels like no time at all, Aleyse went from an unknown actress to one of the stars of the Charmed reboot. Her impressive on-screen presence and commanding energy quickly made it clear that she had some serious star power. Although her time on Charmed was relatively short-lived, Aleyse hasn’t slowed down. She will be in an upcoming TV series called Leverage: Redemption and her fans are excited to see her on their screens again. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Aleyse Shannon.
1. She’s From Virginia
There are lots of places on the internet that mention Dallas, Texas as being Aleye’s hometown. While it may be true that she was born there, Virginia is the place she considers her home. She was raised there and attended Forge High School in Stafford. It’s unclear where she lives at the moment.
2. She’s A Writer
So far, Aleyse’s career in the entertainment industry has been entirely focused on acting, but that probably won’t always be the case. Her Instagram bio also notes that she is a writer. That said, however, she doesn’t appear to have any official writing credits at the moment.
3. She’s Very Private
Once some people get a taste of the spotlight, it can be hard for them to stay away from it. Aleyse, however, has done a good job of keeping her personal life away from all of the excitement of the entertainment industry. She hasn’t shared much information about her life outside of acting and she’s not very active on social media.
4. Charmed Was Her First TV Role
Breaking into the entertainment industry can be a challenge. In lots of cases, it can take people years to finally land a significant role. Fortunately for Aleyse, that wasn’t the case for her. Her breakout opportunity was also her first opportunity when she was cast in the reboot of Charmed.
5. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
Aleyse may be a natural when it comes to performing, but she’s also done the work to give herself the best chances of success. She attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh where she earned a BFA in drama in 2017. She also studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).
6. She Has Musical Talents As Well
We didn’t find any information to suggest that Aleyse has ever attempted to pursue a career as a musician, but it does look like she has some skills in the music department. According to her bio on the Carnegie Mellon website, Aleyse can play the guitar and the piano.
7. Family Is Important To Her
We’ve already established that Aleyse is a very private person, so it goes without saying that there’s not a lot of information about her family online. At the same time, however, some of her social media posts have made it clear that she’s a family-oriented person who values her relationships with her loved ones.
8. She Wasn’t Familiar With Black Christmas Before Being Cast
In 2019, Aleyse was cast in the remake of the 1974 movie Black Christmas, however, she wasn’t familiar with the original. During an interview with LRM Online, Aleyse said, “I sort of avoided it, myself. I was like, “I don’t want to watch it. I don’t want to watch it.” It was definitely the first thing I watched once we wrapped, and it was really cool to see. I was glad that I didn’t watch it, because I feel it was really cool and I was going to copy some stuff. I think we actually did our own thing without leaning too much on the old one.”
9. She Appears To Be Single
Celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of conversation. At the moment, it doesn’t look like Aleyse is in a relationship. It also doesn’t appear that she has any children. At the time time, though, since she is a private person there is a chance that she could be dating someone and she hasn’t shared it with the public.
10. She’s Really Close To Her Black Christmas Cast Mates
Being able to work with people you truly enjoy being around is always a great experience, and it’s one Aleyse got to have while filming Black Christmas. She told LRM Online, “I think the real bonding sort of came in like the schedule when you’re shooting a film. …we all got super close, we got to know each other inside and out…I think we all became a little bit of a family”.