10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alison Thornton

Alison Thornton did one show and ended up falling in love with acting, and she now can pride herself as a successful actor. If it had not worked out, she had many choices to land back on including forensic psychologist, dancer, horse trainer or astrophysicist. Her idols include other stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman, but if she had to choose only one, then Quentin Tarantino takes the prize. She has several credits and “Dare Me” is her newest show where she plays Tacy Cassidy, a cheerleader. Read on to find out more about the actress.
1. How she developed a love for performing arts
To be successful in anything, then you need lots of discipline and Alison learned that at an early age. Her mother enrolled her in piano classes which despite being stressful to young Alison, she acknowledges that they instilled in her a sense of discipline that has worked in her favor to date. At the age of five, Alison began dancing and went on to dance competitively for a few years, something that resulted in the young girl developing a passion for performing arts.
2. She lied she could skate in her first job
Of course, regardless of how prepared you are, your first job will have you wondering if you are prepared at all. Therefore when Alison got hers filming a Hallmark movie, “Let It Snow,” she was nervous but still managed to lie that she could skate. Her lies led to her skating in the film where anyone who saw her could see that she had no idea what she was doing. Thankfully, maybe it was the sunburn on her face that made the cameramen not focus on her too much, so the viewers never got to witness her poor skating skills.
3. She loves reading
Even before she auditioned for “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” Alison had already read a few of Douglas Adams’ books. She is a huge fan of the author thus upon reading the script of the show and realizing that Dirk Gently was adapted from one of Douglas’s books, Alison knew she had to be in that production. Nevertheless, no author compares to Stephen King in Alison’s eyes, describing his books as straightforward and still leaving a lot of room for imagination. It is, therefore, no wonder that the actress cites “Pet Sematary” as her favorite book.
4. How she spends her free time
Alison loves riding horses and has been doing so since she was two. With her background in music as a dancer, she utilizes her talents to teach jazz and lyrical dancers a few moves in her dance studio. Her love for hiking ensures that she and her father hike the local mountains. Also whenever there is snow up at Whistler and Blackcomb the actress and her father ski in the morning and afternoon before going to Pembleton to have dinner. At the age of 17, Alison was afraid that the fact she enjoyed playing hide and seek was weird, but all she cared about was the fun she had with her friends
5. Her advice for aspiring actors
Alison believes that everything one does will eventually be useful in their career even when it does not seem like it. Therefore she advises that even though you set your eyes on acting, you should continue doing other non-related activities. As she told Don’t Forget A Towel, all we do is but research that goes towards mastering our craft.
6. What made her decide to pursue acting as a career?
Although she does not consider acting as a job because she has so much fun doing it, it is still her profession. However, at first, it was only a hobby since even her parents did not want her to lean heavily into it. She changed her mind after being cast in “Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce” at the age of 13 when Alison saw that acting could go from being a hobby to a fulltime career.
7. How she became a science geek
Alison has been on “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” since she was 13 thus had to study while still acting. One day as she did her homework on the set, the actress could not help but complain about how hard science is, and Lisa Adelstein overheard her. Lisa proved to be a mother figure by going out and buying the teenager a book by Bill Bryston, “A Short History of Nearly Everything” promising Alison that by the time she was done with the book, she will have fallen in love with science. True to her word, Alison loved the subject, and today she considers herself a science geek.
8. Her favorite shows
When she talked to Talk Nerdy With Us, Alison confessed that a few shows make her nerdy. One of them is “Game of Thrones” which is expected considering that many viewers got addicted to it so much that the season finale became the most-watched episode ever. Other shows include “Doctor Who” and “Sherlock.” Although sci-fi is her favorite genre, she still enjoys different categories and among all comedies “How I Met Your Mother” ranks at the top.
9. The first time she did stunts
Although Alison is flexible due to her experience as a dancer, being a cheerleader on “Dare Me” proved to be quite difficult for the actress. She had never done any stunts before, so she kept falling, but her supportive team of cheerleaders was always there to catch her. Still, despite two weeks of cheerleading practice, Alison found some moves challenging and they had to have a stunt double to help her out. While that was more of cheerleading stunts, she had her first experience with action-packed stunts during the filming of “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.”
10. She hopes to be a writer/director one day
Just like most actors, Alison is aspiring to be a scriptwriter and director when she is much older. By the time she did her interview with 604 Now, the actress was in the process of writing two scripts in the genre of comedy and drama. To her, writing is therapeutic.