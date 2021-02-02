All Ubisoft Games That Are Releasing in 2021

This year is set to be a great year for Ubisoft games as we’ve got 8 solid games releasing in 2021 – as long as they don’t get delayed. Many of these titles are set to put a spin on previous fan-favorite Ubisoft games like Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game, Far Cry, and even Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege! However, we also have a couple of brand new titles that have no relation to other Ubisoft titles, although Skull & Bones seems pretty close to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. So which Ubisoft games are you most looking forward to playing this year? How many of these titles do you think will see their current release date? How many do you think will unfortunately fall victim to even more delays that may even push their release date into 2022?
8. Scott Pilgrim Vs The Word: The Game – Complete Edition
Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition is the long-awaited return of the classic Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game based on the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim that began in 2004. The game was actually available years before, but was taken off marketplaces and was unavailable for purchase until now. Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC, and Ubisoft+!
7. Riders Republic
Riders Republic is an upcoming sports video game that is developed by Ubisoft Annecy and published by Ubisoft. The main activities that will be included in the game are mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying, and rocket wingsuiting. It has been described by Ubisoft as a “massively multiplayer sports game,” so….an MMSG? I’ll be coining that term now and expect full royalties. Riders Republic is set to release on February 25, 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, as well as Ubisoft+.
6. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is getting a remake is due for a March 18, 2021 release. The original game set the stage for a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time movie adaptation starring Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. The original game follows an unnamed Prince who obtains an ancient artifact known as the Dagger of Time, he is tricked into using the dagger to transform the people of the city Azad into savage monsters under his control. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC through Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Game Store.
5. Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity
Far Cry 3 is widely regarded as the best game in the Far Cry series and now fans of the game will be able to play the game in virtual reality for the first time ever! Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is an upcoming location-based virtual reality experience where you can play with up to 8 players in an escape against Vaas, the game’s main psychotic antagonist. The experience will begin sometime in 2021, though an exact date is currently unknown.
4. Roller Champions
Roller Champions is an upcoming free-to-play sports game that is developed by Ubisoft Montreal and is published by Ubisoft. The game is a 3v3 competitive multiplayer sports game where two teams of players compete against each other to earn a specific number of points in a time limit. Roller Champions is currently slated for a 2021 release date on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
3. Skull & Bones
Skull & Bones is an action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Singapore and published by Ubisoft. As the name suggests, the game revolves around piracy and naval warfare; it actually drew inspiration from the ship battles of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The game is currently slated for a March, 2021 release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.
2. Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6 is the latest main entry to be developed for the Far Cry series. The game is set on a fiction island known as Yara, inspired by Cuba, it is described to be “the largest Far Cry playground to date.” In Far Cry 6, you take on the role of a local Yaran called Dani Rojas, who is a guerilla solider fighting for freedom. The game is set to release at some point in 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.
1. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine is a spin-off of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege that involves several characters from the latter investigating an alien infestation. The game is based on an in-game event in Rainbow Six Siege known as “Outbreak.” The game was originally set to release in 2020, but was pushed back to sometime in 2021. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.