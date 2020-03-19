The entertainment world is constantly full of new and upcoming names and faces. Actress, Allegra Edwards, is the most recent to catch our attention. The stunning star has recently captivated audiences with her role in the Netflix series, Friends From College. She also has some upcoming roles that are sure to help cement her place in the industry. With her combination of natural talent and formal training , it’s clear that her potential is endless. Edwards may not be on your radar just yet, but one thing is for sure: she should be. If you’re ready to learn more about this rising star, keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Allegra Edwards.
1. She’s Engaged To Lizzie McGuire’s Crush
If you were a Disney fan during the early/mid 2000s, there’s a good chance you were also a Lizzie McGuire fan. The show which starred Hilary Duff in the leading role, was one of the network’s most popular shows. Of course, no show starring a teenage girl is complete without a love interest and Ethan Craft (portrayed by Clayton Snyder) was Lizzie’s. In real life, 32-year-old Snyder is engaged to Allegra Edwards. The long-time couple became engaged on November 28th, 2019 and Snyder shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of his soon-to-be wife.
2. She Got Her Start As A Model
Acting isn’t the only time Allegra Edwards has stepped in front of a camera. She actually got her start as a model when she was just 18 months old. Although she enjoyed modeling, she eventually decided that there were other roles that she would rather pursue. She chose to focus her energy on acting and dancing and says the opportunity to ‘get into character‘ is what she loves most about working as an actress.
3. She’s Been Acting for a Decade
When an actor finds mainstream success, it can be easy to think it just happened overnight. That usually isn’t the case, though. Most people probably see Allegra as a new comer to the acting scene. But the truth is she’s been in the business for the last ten years. Allegra got her start in 2009 after appearing in a short 6 minute comedy called Tutor. Since then, she has been building up her resume and has gone on to star in larger roles.
4. She Has an MFA In Acting
When most people think of actors, a non-traditional career path is probably one of the first things that come to mind. Although some actors do choose direct experience over formal education, there are still opportunities for people looking for formal training. Allegra decided to pursue both undergraduate and graduate degrees as a way to hone her skills. She earned a bachelor’s degree in theater and film from Pepperdine University as well as an MFA from The American Conservatory Theater.
5. She Considers Herself A “Comedienne”
Acting is what Allegra Edwards loves to do, but she also considers herself a comedienne (a term for female comedians). Her comedic timing and sense are humor are evident in her role on Friends From College. According to Allegra, she likes to think of herself ” I think of myself as a comedienne disguised as an ingenue.” Maybe we’ll even see a standup special from her in the future.
6. She’s Made Appearances In Modern Family and Orange Is The New Black
If Allegra Edwards’ face looks a little familiar to you, it may be because she’s made a couple of quick appearances in some really popular shows. Edwards played a TV anchor in a 2017 episode of Orange is the New Black. She also played a woman named Arizona in an episode of Modern Family in 2016.
7. She Has Experience Acting on Stage
In the acting world, there are performers who prefer stage performances and those who prefer the camera. Allegra Edwards seems to enjoy both. In addition to her TV roles, Allegra also has experience on stage. To date, she’s been in three stage productions including a starring role as Shelby in the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s production of Steel Magnolias.
8. She’s Going To Be In A New Series On USA
Every actor dreams of their big break, and it looks like Allegra Edwards’ might be right around the corner. The actress is slated to appear in an upcoming series on the USA network. The show, which will star Rosario Dawson, will be airing in 2020. According to IMDB, the show’s plot will center around an investigator who “returns home to solve the death of her sister from a car-bombing. The search for a killer unravels a system of corruption in her small border town.”
9. She’s A Daddy’s Girl
If there’s one thing that’s clear about Allegra Edwards, it’s that she’s very proud of her father. A quick scroll through her Instagram will show you countless posts showing the love and admiration for her father. It’s also clear that her father played a big role in her love for acting and learning. In a recent post, Allegra gave her dad a shout out for organizing a $75.5 million fundraising initiative for his workplace, Gordon College in Massachusetts.
10. She Loves The Outdoors
Don’t let Allegra Edwards’ pretty face fool you into thinking she doesn’t like to break a sweat. The young actress actually loves being outside and enjoys all sorts of adventurous activities. She doesn’t shy away from exploring all sorts of terrain. In fact, one of her favorite pastimes is hiking and checking out beautiful views with her friends and family.