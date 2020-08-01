Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amaury Nolasco

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amaury Nolasco

38 seconds ago

Amaury Nolasco has built a resume that could stack up next to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. With more than 25 years of on screen experience under his belt, Amaury has shown that he can literally do it all. From TV to film, he has had several standout roles. Along the road, he has also gotten to work with major stars like Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg. Amaury is best-known for his role in Prison Break as well as his role in the movie Transformers. His current role as Frankie on Hightown is yet another example of just how talented he is.  Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amaury Nolasco.

1. He’s A Producer

Amaury has spent the majority of his career in front of the camera, but now he’s looking to expand his reach. Over the last couple of years, he’s also gotten involved with production. He earned his first producer credit for the documentary Ours is a Future. He hasn’t confirmed if he plans to produce any other projects in the future.

2. He Wanted To Be A Doctor

Both of Amaury’s parents are doctors, and he always assumed he’d always planned on following in their footsteps. For many years, he was on the path to do just that. He attended the University of Puerto Rico where he earned a degree in biology. His plan was to enroll in medical school after graduation, but clearly, life had other plans.

3. He Was Born And Raised In Puerto Rico

Amaury was born and raised in Puerto Rico where much of his family still resides today. He is very proud of his roots, but when he decided he wanted to get serious about pursuing acting, he knew he would have to relocate. He ultimately decided to move to New York City.

4. He Suffered The Tragic Loss Of His Sister

Amaury has had a lot of bright spots in his life throughout the years, but he has also dealt with some major losses. In 2010, his sister, Deborah, passed away. He described Deborah as his “light” and said that dealing with her passing was very difficult. However, he was able to find comfort in the fact that he told her he loved her frequently.

5. He’s A Proud Godfather

He doesn’t have any children of his own, but Amaury has still taken on a parent-like role. He is the godfather of Eva Longoria’s son, Santiago Enrique Bastón. Amaury loves spending time with him whenever he can. He is also a proud uncle to his niece.

6. He Loves To Play Golf

In the early 2000s, Amaury started playing golf while filming for a movie in New Orleans. He initially started playing so that he would have something to do on his off days. However, quickly fell in love with the game and has been playing ever since. He eventually got to the point where he was golfing 2 to 3 times per week.

7. He Has A Close Relationship With His Family

Working in a field like entertainment can be very stressful and overwhelming. It can be easy to lose focus and get off track. Fortunately, Amaury has always had a strong support system to keep him grounded. He comes from a close knit family and his parents are his biggest fans although they weren’t initially thrilled at the idea of him becoming an actor.

8. He Started Acting In College

Amaury developed an interest in acting relatively late. He was introduced to the acting world after being discovered on a beach near his home. A person approached him and asked if he’d be interested in filming a commercial. Amaury decided to give it a try. The commercial initially spawned into other opportunities and before he knew it he was ready to leave his doctor dreams in the dust.

9. He Has A Big Following On Social Media

Having a strong social media presence can definitely be beneficial for actors. Not only does it give them the opportunity to easily connect with fans, but it also allows them to share any upcoming or current projects they may be working on. Amaury is very active on social media and currently has 1 million followers on Instagram.

10. He Loves To Travel

Traveling is one thing that almost everyone would recommend. After all, it’s one of the few things that technology hasn’t been able to replace. Amaury is an avid traveler who has been fortunate enough to visit places all over the world. Some of the countries he’s been to include Spain, Mexico, Greece, and Israel.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why The Show Family Feud Needs a Documentary
Check Out The New Short featuring Porky Pig and Daffy Duck
Bob’s Burgers Releases a Short Video about Quarantine
Witcher
The Witcher: Blood Origin Live Action Prequel Coming to Netflix
Five Movies That Were Made to Win Oscars But Completely Bombed
Do You Believe This Theory that iRobot is a Matrix Prequel?
Five Movies That Failed the First Time but Their Remakes Were Awesome
Why Thandie Newton Said Working with Eddie Murphy was “Really Sad”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amaury Nolasco
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kenadi Dodds
Five Casting Mistakes That Turned Out to be Hugely Successful
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ziwe Fumudoh
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat