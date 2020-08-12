10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amber Bowles

Do you watch “Married at First Sight,” on television? It’s an interesting show, and it’s one in which people get married the moment that they meet one another. As in, they literally see one another for the very first time as they are walking down the aisle to become husband and wife. Amber Bowles is one of those women, and she’s having a bit of a time now that she is a wife to a man she only met moments before exchanging vows. Are they in love? Did they hit it off? Do they seem to be making it work? We will find out as we get to know her.
1. She’s a Teacher
Amber Bowles might be a wife and a television star now, but she’s got a day job of her own that she really does love. She’s a kindergarten teacher. She spends her days helping the sweetest of little kids learn to do things like read books and find job in the little things like their own handwriting and the sounds of letters they might not have previously known. We love teachers around here. Of course, there are also reports that she’s a middle school teacher, too. So, she might have moved positions or someone else has their facts wrong. Could go either way.
2. She’s from North Carolina
Charlotte, to be precise. She and her husband apparently both live there, but we aren’t sure whether they both lived there or not before they got married. We do know she did, but there’s a chance maybe he moved there to be with her? We aren’t sure.
3. She’s Not Happy with Her Husband
Even though the couple seemed like they might actually like one another when they met at their wedding, things are not making her happy. He, apparently, was a man who liked to play the field, felt that his wife was too clingy, and went out more than once to party all night with his friends…but without his wedding ring. Things did not work out for them.
4. She’s Got a New Man
Amber might not be happy with her husband, but she’s moved on. She’s found a new man, she’s introduced him to the world on her Instagram page, and she seems very happy to have him. She makes him sound as if he is a nice man who has big feelings and a good heart, and we love that.
5. She’s Still Married
Even though she’s moved on with another man, she is still married. She lives in North Carolina, and the law there states you must be legally separated for one year prior to filing for divorce, but her husband won’t sign any papers to get the process started. They’re not even legally separated at this point. She’s not happy about it, but he continues to refuse.
6. Family is First
If there is one thing that she finds true and accurate in her life, it’s that her family comes first. She is a huge family person, and that’s probably why she’s so excited about getting married and having a family of her own. That probably makes this situation worse for her.
7. She’s an Identical Twin
Did you know that Amber Bowles is an identical twin? She has a sister who looks just like her, and that’s so much fun. As a twin mom, I always love when twins are part of a conversation. It’s so much fun to know people who share the same bond as my littlest two.
8. She’s Dating a Former Groom
If the rumors are true, she’s dating a man who is also a former groom on the show. His name is Will, and he was married to another woman from a different season. Their marriage did not work out, either. He wanted more connection and intimacy with the woman he married. He was looking for a special connection that they did not seem to have. Maybe now he’s found it.
9. Amber Didn’t Feel Good Enough
Getting married on national television to a man she’d known for three minutes did not go well for her, and she had a hard time with herself as a result. She didn’t feel as if she was good enough for things. She didn’t feel as if she was good enough for him, but it wasn’t her. She’s learning now to value herself.
10. She’s Got Abandonment Issues
Another issue she’s living with in her life is her mother’s issues. She left her family early and didn’t come back, and this has left Amber with some problems she has a hard time dealing with. She’s trying not to let the decisions her mother made so long ago affect her, but it’s not always working out for her.