10 Things You Didn’t Know About Amy Morton

Amy Morton is an American actress and director, primarily known for her work on the stage. She has a pair of nominations for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a play for her work in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and August: Osage County. She has also appeared in such films as Rookie of the Year, Up in the Air, The Dilemma and Bluebird. On television, she has the starring role of Sergeant Trudy Platt in NBC’s drama show Chicago P.D. If you have followed Morton’s work, then you know how talented she is. However, there are ten facts about her that you may not know — so check out this list of fun trivia.
1. Amy Morton’s theater work is mostly centered in Chicago
When you think about theater, you probably think about Broadway. Morton has appeared on Broadway, but she has been one of the core actors at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre since 1997, and she has appeared in such plays as Clybourne Park, American Buffalo, Dublin Carol, Awake and Sing, Love-Lies-Bleeding and The Pillowman, according to Wikipedia. When you think about Chicago and show business, you might be more likely to think of the improvisational work available to watch at Second City, the home of such comedy icons as Alan Arkin. However, Morton has made her mark in drama in the Windy City.
2. Amy Morton has appeared on the stage as the fabled actor Gary Sinise
When One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest had its revival in 2001 on Broadway, the production won a Tony, and Morton starred opposite Sinise as Nurse Ratched. That tension between Nurse Ratched and R.P. McMurphy is the driving conflict of the play, and Morton’s portrayal was essential to the play’s success.
3. Amy Morton has also directed plays
In 2015, Morton made her directing debut with the Off-Broadway play Guards at the Taj. According to a review in Variety Magazine, Morton’s savvy as a director paid off with respect to guiding the pace of the action as well as the tone in which important moments in the plot are revealed to the audience. The play has to do with the dilemma that strikes soldiers who are called to carry out atrocities that go against their central sense of humanity. Babur and Humayun, two of the central characters of the play, end up subsuming their morals to go along with the orders that they are given, and under Morton’s direction, the two characters show multiple layers of this difficult decision.
4. Amy Morton made her feature film acting debut with Dolly Parton
Morton’s first film appearance came in a supporting role in Straight Talk, which starred Dolly Parton. Parton is of course primarily a legend for her work in country music, but she also has played in quite a few memorable films, such as 9 to 5 — and Straight Talk. From that supporting role, Morton’s opportunities in film continued to grow, giving her a lead role in Rookie of the Year in 1993. The film grossed over $56 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, and so her place in the film industry was secured.
5. Amy Morton has shared the silver screen with George Clooney
Morton’s real breakthrough role in film came in Up in the Air, a drama that was directed by Jason Reitman. Her character was the sister of George Clooney’s character. Clooney and Vera Farmiga got more notice in reviews for the film, but people in the industry also noticed the quality work that Morton did, and the opportunities in film became to pour in after that film had such a critical success.
6. Amy Morton’s biggest film success to date is in the 2013 film Bluebird
She has the lead role in this film, playing a school bus driver who is nice enough to give a kid a beanie on a cold day when the kid forgot one. However, there is a day when she miscounts the kids on her bus when she gets back to the lot, and she blacks out while in the bath, not knowing where her child is. The ways that she copes with the problems in her life after making that mistake represent the primary conflict in the film, and her skill at acting her way through those situations makes her a must-cast in other dramatic films.
7. Most of Morton’s television exposure comes in law-enforcement shows
Morton has appeared in such shows as Crime Story, Private Practice, ER, Homeland and The Equalizer as a guest star. She had a recurring role on Blue Bloods, a crime drama on CBS. That led her to a recurring role in the NBC dramas Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, which offer crossover plots, and the reviews that she drew in that role led to her getting a role as a regular in the second season for Chicago P.D.
8. Amy Morton is happily married
Her husband is sound designer Rob Milburn. However, she is extremely private about her personal life. No public revelation of their wedding date has been forthcoming, and she does not maintain a social media presence, so there is very little information to glean about her on those platforms.
9. Amy Morton is an outlier in drama
At 62, Morton is getting plum roles long past the time when many female actors are seeing their opportunities dwindle. That is a testament to her ability to pull off difficult roles, time after time, making them memorable for audiences. The fact that she has developed this stability on an NBC drama, as networks are hedging their bets with respect to writer- and actor-driven shows, is another sign of her ability.
10. Two of Amy Morton’s best friends were the original Bosom Buddies
Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari played the cross-dressing duo who had to live, at least part of the time, as women to hold their room in a women’s boarding house, which was all the characters could afford. According to Taddlr, the two are among her best friends, decades after that show went off the air.