An Incredible “Lord of the Rings” Concert is Touring Across Canada

Get ready to return to Middle Earth this winter! GFN Productions, the philharmonic company behind a long series of cinematic concert events, like last years’ popular The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert, Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert, and Fantasia: In Concert are back with the introduction of another exciting event. Their next upcoming show, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert, is currently touring, with upcoming shows in Canada scheduled for Montreal, QC and Ottawa, ON, and beyond. This is an event that any fan of The Lord of the Rings, lover of movies, or of spectacular music does not want to miss.
As with all cinematic concert events, the performance will play the entirety of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, of course, accompanied by music composer Howard Shore’s gorgeous soundtrack from The Two Towers – except that this time, the fantastic soundtrack is played live in sync with the film by a full orchestra. These cinema concerts are a truly mesmerizing experience – almost like the wonderful equivalent of watching the movie in the comfort of your home, but if you also had a full orchestra sitting in your living room playing along. It creates this wonderful multi-layered experience of your favorite movies and their vibrant, rich film scores that accompany them in a truly immersive experience.
When The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers was initially released in 2002, it was instantly celebrated as a masterpiece in blockbuster cinema as a true showcase of artistry and commercial appeal. It was a groundbreaking achievement in visual effects, kickstarting a new era of motion capture and computer-imaging, but most importantly it marked a turning point of the profound effect that a film as commercially popular as The Lord of the Rings could have influence elsewhere in the filmmaking industry. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers would go on to earn a nomination for Best Picture at the 75th Academy Awards, but although it did not win the coveted award, it’s successor, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King swept the following Oscars will all of its nominated categories, including Best Picture. It was the first showcase that reminded moviegoers that blockbuster and art could very much be one and the same, a true visionary accomplishment in cinema. To take the opportunity to find new ways to bring this story to life yet again is no easy task, but GFN Productions, with their years of experience in handling beloved films and finding new levels of depth in conducting the philharmonic re-imagining of classic movies, are certain to do a wonderful job that pays tribute to the film’s coveted legacy and place in pop culture.
The Lord of the Rings series is perhaps one of the most iconic and celebrated films and published franchises of all time, and the soundtrack is inarguably one of the most memorable and moving of all time. The cinema concert format is nothing entirely new, with it being a recent phenomenon that has covered some of the movie industry’s most iconic feature films, but the elements that make it novel are so unique, in taking a movie that has a strong foothold in pop culture and breathing new life into already masterful movies. In fact, if you’re already a fan of these films, it’s a great opportunity to experience that film like never before, brought to life by several dozen talented performers, or the chance to introduce your friend to your favorite movies in a brand new formatted experience. It’s a quintessential chance to re-experience the magic of the movies you already know and love bigger and better than ever.
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert will perform its next show in Montreal, Canada on February 28th, 29th, and March 1st, before moving to Ottawa, Canada on March 6th, with hopeful additions to come. Prepare to leave your Hobbit-hole as you check out GFN Productions’ official website to see if a show is coming to a city near you!