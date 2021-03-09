Although Andi Matichak has been in the industry for a little less than a decade, she’s already gotten to do a variety of projects. Since 2018, however, she has been establishing herself as one of the up and coming horror queens of her generation. She made her major horror debut in a remake of the classic horror flick Halloween, and she will be back to reprise her role in two of its upcoming sequels. While actors in scary movies aren’t always taken seriously, Andi has been working hard to show that she is the real deal and so far she has left critics, viewers, and colleagues feeling impressed. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Andi Matichak.
1. She’s A Massachusetts Native
Andi was born in Framingham, MA which is located a little less than 30 minutes outside of Boston. She relocated to Illinois at a young age and was raised in a suburb of Chicago where she attended and graduated from St. Francis High School. These days, she lives is New York City.
2. She Started Her Career As A Model
Acting wasn’t something that Andi always saw herself doing. Instead, it’s something that sort of came to her randomly. When she was in high school, she got the opportunity to work as a model in Greece. While there, she was approached by an agent who suggested that she give acting a try.
3. She Was In An Episode Of Orange Is The New Black
Andi may not have the most professional acting experience, but the experience she does have has been high quality. In 2015, she appeared in an episode of Orange Is the New Black as a character named Meadow. Other popular shows she’s been in include Blue Bloods and Underground.
4. She Was A Soccer Player
Some people may be surprised to know that Andi didn’t grow up being particularly interested in the arts. Up until she graduated from high school, sports had been her main focus and she was a very talented soccer player. She set a goal for herself to earn an athletic scholarship to a top 20 division I school. She did just that and received a scholarship to the University of South Florida. Ultimately, she decided to pass up on the scholarship in favor of pursuing acting.
5. She’s A Writer And Producer
Now that she’s been in the industry for a few years, Andi has realized that acting isn’t the only way she wanted to be involved. She has also gotten some behind the scenes experience. In 2018, she wrote and produced a short film called Bathroom Talk. Prior to that, she produced a TV mini series called Making It: The Series.
6. She Thinks People Should Watch Halloween Kills In Theaters
Halloween Kills is set to be released in 2021, and if you were planning on waiting until it hits streaming services to check it out, you might want to think again. Andi highly recommends that everyone watch the film a theater. She told Bloody Disgusting, “at the end of the day, one of the beauties of horror movies is watching it with the horror community, and seeing it in a theater with the acoustics – and of course you want to hear John Carpenter’s score, in a theater. It’s just different. And it carries a bigger punch. This movie in particular… it’s so big, chaotic, vicious and awesome. It deserves to be seen in a theater.”
7. There Are Several Actors She Would Like To Work With
Andi is thankful for all of the opportunities she’s gotten so far in her career, but she’s already thinking about what she wants to do in the future. She hopes to get the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the industry including Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston.
8. She Loves To Travel
One of the best things about Andi’s line of work is that it has given her the chance to have lots of cool experiences. Andi loves to get out and see as much of the world as she can. In addition to having gone to Greece in high school, she has also traveled to lots of other places all over the world including Switzerland, Italy, and the Czech Republic.
9. She Never Thought She’d Become A Scream Queen
Life has a funny way of bringing you places you never would’ve imagined you could go, and Andi can certainly relate. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter she shared that she never saw herself becoming a scream queen or getting into acting in general. She added, “There was one incident and if I didn’t take that opportunity, I never would have been on the trajectory I am now. It’s kind of mind-blowing that my life hinged on one decision that, at the time, could’ve been seen as really small.”
10. She Was A Little Starstruck The First Time She Talked To Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis is a legend in the entertainment industry, especially when it comes to horror movies. As you can imagine, Andi was full of nervous excitement when she found out the two would be getting the chance to work together. While talking to Collider, Andi shared that she was a little starstruck when Jamie reached out to her via text to welcome her to the Halloween franchise.