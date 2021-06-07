With his good looks and great sense of humor, it’s easy to see why Andre Swiley has found so much success on social media. Over the last couple of years, he has built a fan base that includes millions of people all over the world. Although he is most popular on TikTok, he has gained a substantial following on Instagram as well. While he is technically a solo act in the social media world, his relationship with fellow influencer Gabby Morrison helped them both grow their fan bases. Unfortunately, however, the couple recently decided to call it quits and many of their followers are in absolute shock. Despite going through a breakup, however, Andre plans to keep the content coming. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Andre Swilley.
1. He’s A Texas Native
Andre may be a huge social media influencer, but for the most part, he’s kept a lot of the details of his personal life away from the spotlight. As a result, we don’t know much about his upbringing. What we do know, though, is that he was born and raised in Texas. He also lived in Illinois for several years. He currently lives in Los Angeles.
2. He Got His Start On Vine
Most people who are familiar with Andre know him from TikTok, but what many people don’t realize is that he got his social media start on Vine. For those who aren’t old enough to remember, Vine was a video service that allowed people to create six-second clips. Vine went offline for good in 2017.
3. He’s A Brand Ambassador
Having a lot of followers on social media isn’t just about looking cool and popular, at least not anymore. These days, being big on social media can open the door for some great opportunities in real life. One of the ways Andre has gotten to experience this is through brand partnerships. He is an ambassador for some well-known companies including Lay’s and McDonald’s.
4. He’s An Adventurous Person
If there’s one thing Andre Swilley isn’t, it’s boring. Andre is the kind of person who is always willing to try something new. Whether it be traveling or doing an activity he’s never done before, he wants to have as many memorable experiences as he possibly can.
5. He And Gabby Are Still On Good Terms
Going through a breakup can be very difficult, and many couples find themselves being enemies throughout the process. That doesn’t seem to be the case for Andre and Gabby though. At the moment, the couple is still on good terms and they haven’t even removed each other’s pictures from social media.
6. His YouTube Channel Has More Views Than You Think
After finding lots of success on TikTok, Andre decided to become more active on YouTube so that he could post longer videos. Although his YouTube following is way smaller than what he has on TikTok, his channel has still brought in more than 23.5 million views.
7. He’s A Musician
Now that Andre has built a large fan base, he wants to do more with it than just post dancing videos on social media. He is also a talented musician and he has started sharing some of his songs. He has already released a handful of singles, but it’s unclear if he has a full-length project in the works.
8. He Joined Music.ly Because Of A Girl
If it hadn’t been for a crush, the world may never have met Andre Swilley. During an interview with Famous Birthdays, Andre shared that he decided to make an account on Music.ly after seeing a cute girl. He added, “I was like, ‘What is she on?’ So I got on the app, and I saw that like, it was actually pretty cool and nobody was on it yet. Baby Ariel had like, 10,000 followers at the time, so I was like, ‘maybe something could happen on here.’ So I did it, and here we are.”
9. He’s A Billie Eilish Fan
Not only does Andre like making music of his own, but he also enjoys listening to other artists. While talking to Famous Birthdays, he shared that he was a fan of Billie Eilish’s music and he really loves her voice. Maybe one day the two will get the chance to work on a project together.
10. He’s Always Wanted To Act
Most people would agree that Andre is a natural in front of the camera. Although he’s loving what he’s done on social media, he has always wanted to break into the world of acting. So far, he’s gotten a couple of small opportunities, but he’s hoping to land some bigger roles in the future.