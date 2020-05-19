Andrea Bordeaux is an American model and actress who grew up in Texas where her mother was stationed in the military. She’s lived in Germany, although she was just an infant, and upon return to the US, her family settled in Copperas Cove, Texas where she grew up. The 33 year old actress is stage trained, a beautiful model and has played roles in both film and television. You may have seen her in such shows as, Rizzoli & Isles, Smash, NYC22, NCIS, and Criminal Minds, but it is her NCIS: Los Angeles television role that really helped grow her fan base. If you love these types of television shows and are familiar with who she is, then keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Andrea Bordeaux.
1. She’s best known for her role on a popular police drama
If you are a fan of NCIS: Los Angeles, you may very well recognize this popular face. She drew a huge fan base in the time that she appeared on the long-running drama series and it was this series that gave her, her breakthrough role. Bordeaux accepted the role of Harley Hidoko in 2017, the show’s 9th season, unfortunately, however, Bordeaux’s character was killed off at the end of the season but did not reveal the actual death of her character, Hidoko, until the premier of season 10, according to TVinsider.
2. She got interested in acting as a kid
Although it wasn’t until high school where her real gift and interest was discovered, her initial interest in acting began as a kid. She has said that she remembers growing up watching TV with her family often; it was a family pastime, and a lot of the shows the family watched were shows that included adult drama, or were political based or social commentaries. All the different types of shows and movies initiated a love of acting and being in front of the camera and.
3. Her teacher encouraged her talents
According to Earn the necklace, Bordeaux seemed to be a natural in acting and as she participated in her drama classes at Copperas Cove High School, it was her teacher, Bill Taylor, who noticed her drive, talent and real interest and encouraged her to pursue her dream of becoming a professional actor.
4. She attended acting school
After graduating high school, Bordeaux left her home in Texas to pursue her dream. She wanted to be where all the action was, both in acting school, and theater, so she moved to NYC in 2005. She enrolled in Pace University, studying theater at the school and one year later, she moved on to a privately owned acting school called the Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.
5. She was discovered for modeling
Bordeaux wasn’t in NY long before she was discovered for her beauty. She may have been there to get her degree in theater, but her natural beauty couldn’t help but be noticed, and it was a perfect opportunity for her to help get her face and name out there to help forward her career. It was in late 2006 when she was discovered and began accepting modeling jobs and creating a good portfolio for herself in both commercial and print ads.
6. First stage appearance was as a teen
Before hitting the TV or movie scene, Bordeaux was often seen on stage. She was just a young teen, all of fourteen years of age, when she got her first role on stage.
7. First TV role in TV
In 2010, Bordeaux got her first television role which just happened to be one of her favorite types of shows, a police drama. She was given her first big role, playing Rebecca, on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but also had a small role on, The Stay-at-Home Dad, TV series, the same year, where she played a gym hottie, according to IMDB.
8. Landed her first job in LA just weeks of arriving
Bordeaux moved to LA at the beginning of 2013 in order to further her acting career and within weeks of arriving, she’d already landed her first job. She accepted a recurring role, although it was a guest star role, on TNT’s popular show, Rizzoli and Isles. This was a huge break for her, and has helped open many doors on more popular TV series.
9. She’s in a relationship with someone who works in the film industry
Stewart Yost is a cinematographer and film producer and Bordeaux is in a relationship with him, according to Dreshare. The two haven’t really made known if they are dating, engaged or married.
10. She was born on an army base
Bordeaux knows a little about military life. As a matter-of-fact, her life began on a military base in Killeen, Texas, on Fort Hood. Bordeaux was born at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood and lived on the base for a year before her mother was transferred.