10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott is the kind of actor who has been around long enough to amass an impressive resume. He’s worked with everyone from Steven Spielberg to Paul Giamatti to Ewan McGregor and what feels like everyone in between. The actor has made quite the name for himself, and he’s not done yet. He continues to work on amazing projects to further his own career and to support himself, and his fans are looking to learn more about him. Here’s everything you wanted to know.
1. He’s Irish
Andrew Scott is a born and raised Irish man. He was born on October 21, 1976 in Dublin, Ireland. His mother was a teacher in Dublin, and his father worked for an employment agency in the city. His entire childhood was spent living in the same area in which he was born.
2. He is The Only Boy in the Family
Growing up, Scott wasn’t the only child his mother and father had. They also had two daughters. He’s the only boy in the family, and he’s the middle child. His sister Sarah is older than he is, and his sister Hannah is younger.
3. He is No Longer A Practicing Catholic
As a child, his family was active in the Catholic church. However, as an adult, Andrew Scott is no longer practicing. It might be that he simply doesn’t feel he has the time with his work schedule, or that he simply fell out of the practice of going to church regularly. However, he no longer practices. He’s not said he is not a believer, though.
4. He Earned an Art Scholarship
After high school, he went to college. He had a scholarship to attended art school, but he declined the admittance. He chose, instead, to enroll in Trinity College in Dublin where he was going to study drama. However, he also left after only six months. He felt that his calling to act was more than college, so he left to pursue his dream of acting.
5. He Came Out in 2013
It’s no one’s business who he chooses to spend his time with in life. However, he did choose to tell the world he is a gay man back in 2013 when interviewing with “The Independent,” in November. He didn’t make a big deal out of it, but he did mention that he was living in a time when people didn’t see being gay as ‘a character flaw,’ but just a fact.
6. He May Take on A Big Role
Rumors are swirling that he’s been approached and asked to play a big part in “The Crown,” but no one knows if he is going to take it. No one knows how factual the rumors are, either. However, it’s being reported in April 2021 that he’s been asked to take on the role of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
7. His Idea of Success is Lovely
Ask anyone walking down the street to share with you their idea of success, and most will ramble off a list of successes that include fortune and/or fame. However, Andrew Scott falls in line with those of us who believe that success has everything to do with freedom. His idea of success in his own life is more about being able to play different characters and to be known for more than just one thing.
8. He Was Afraid of Being Typecast
For a while, Andrew Scott thought he might be in a place where he was being typecast. He was being offered roles that make him, in his words, “The freak,” and he was beginning to think that he was really being shoved into that niche. However, the role he was offered in Hamlet changed all of that for him.
9. He was Painfully Shy
Growing up as the middle brother between two sisters, he was a child who described himself as painfully shy. He did not feel any sort of ability to be anything of himself when he was anywhere other than on stage. For a shy child, he felt himself awaken and really show himself on the stage. It’s amazing how that works, isn’t it?
10. He’s Thoughtfully Private
Andrew Scott does not like the world in his personal life. He likes to keep his personal situations to himself, and that might be for any number of reasons. We imagine that being in the spotlight all the time makes him feel as if he needs something that is just his own, but we also imagine he simply likes to be noticed for his work and not for what he’s doing on the weekends. It’s understandable, and it’s commendable.