For many years, Ellen DeGeneres has been viewed as one of the kindest and most generous people in the entertainment industry. That perception quickly changed during the COVID-19 pandemic several people from her show’s production team alleged that the show was a toxic working environment. Since the allegations began to circulate, the show’s longtime executive producer, Andy Lassner, has remained relatively quiet. Even though it doesn’t appear that any of the allegations were directed at hime specifically, his affiliation with the show has inadvertently resulted in him being roped into the negative press. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Andy Lassner.
1. He Was Born In Colombia
Andy was raised in New York City, but he was actually born in Bogota, Colombia. His parents are both Ukrainian but had immigrated to the United States. When Andy was born, his parents had been living in Colombia as a result of Andy’s father’s, Jules, job with the United States Marine Corps.
2. He Has Battled With Addiction
Andy struggled with an addiction to drugs and alcohol for many years. At one point, his addition was so bad that he stole a case of mouthwash while working on The Rosie O’Donnell Show so that he could use it to get drunk. By the late 90s, Andy knew that if he didn’t get his addiction under control it was going to kill him. He entered rehab in 1999 and has been clean and sober ever since. He hopes that his story will serve as an inspiration for people who are dealing with the same issues.
3. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Even though Andy has made his living working in various TV studios, outdoors is a place where he truly loves to be. When he has time off from work, he likes to spend it enjoying his surroundings by going for walks. Since the pandemic has shut down production across the entire industry, he’s spent even more time walking and he’s been taking his Instagram followers along on his adventures.
4. He’s Won Several Emmy Awards
In the entertainment industry, nothing says you’re good at what you do like receiving an award. In Andy’s line of work, an Emmy is one of the highest honors to achieve, and it’s one that he’s gotten many times. Over the course of his career, Andy has won 18 Emmy Awards for his work with Ellen.
5. He Was Raised In An Orthodox Jewish Home
Andy was born to Jewish parents and raised in an orthodox home. Growing up, he spent lots of time at the local synogue. When his parents lived in Colombia, they even opened up a Jewish school. However, it’s unclear whether or not faith still plays a large role in his life today.
6. He Struggled With Mental Health From An Early Age
During his pre-teen years, Andy began to suffer from depression and anxiety. Dealing with these things made him feel different from other people and he wasn’t sure how to cope. When he started drinking alcohol, he realized that it helped him calm down and he began to consistently chase that feeling.
7. He Studied At NYU
College is a time in many people’s lives where they start to experiment with different things. When Andy attended New York University, he began to experiment with drugs and alcohol more heavily. It was at NYU where he first started using cocaine. Ultimately, he ended up leaving school before getting his degree.
8. He Was Originally A Rangers Fan
Most people who follow Andy know that he is a huge L.A. Kings fan. He buys season tickets every year and attends as many games as he can. But as a New York native, Andy was originally a fan of the Rangers. Once he moved to Los Angeles many years ago, he decided to support the city’s local team.
9. He Has Three Children
Andy is the proud father of three children: Erin, Ethan, and Ryan. Erin is the oldest and is from Andy’s relationship with his ex-wife. His two youngest children are with his current wife, Lorie, who he married in 2006. Andy’s addiction cost him his first marriage and almost cost him his relationship with Erin.
10. Ellen Is More Than Just His Boss
After working together for almost 20 years, Andy and Ellen DeGeneres have formed a bond that extends beyond the typical boss/employee relationship. Instead, the two see each other as more like friends. This likely means that Andy will continue to be tight-lipped about the allegations towards Ellen and not falter in his loyalty to her and the show.