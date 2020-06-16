Every once in a while, there’s a show or movie that people can’t stop talking about. Netflix’s 365 Days is currently that movie. The film, which stars Anna Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, has become the topic of conversation due to its insanely realistic sex scenes. If you thought 50 Shades of Gray was intense, you’ll be even more shocked by 365 Days. As a result of the movie’s popularity, Anna Maria Sieklucka has also been getting a lot of attention. The talented actress may be new to the industry, but she’s gotten off to a very strong star. Now that she has one successful movie under her belt, fans are excited to see what else she can do. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Anna Maria Sieklucka.
1. She Isn’t Actually Dating Her Co-Star
Since the 365 Days’ release, lots of fans have wondered if Anna Maria and her co-star, Michele Morrone, are in a real life relationship. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Anna Maria and Michele aren’t really together. Michele Morrone is happily married to Rouba Saadeh. Anna Maria is also in a relationship although she hasn’t revealed any information about her boyfriend.
2. She Only Has 1 Other Acting Credit
Anna Marie is a rookie when it comes to the world of acting. Her only acting credit besides 365 Days is the Polish TV show Na dobre i na zle. There aren’t too many actors who can say they struck gold on their second role, but Anna Maria Sieklucka is one of the lucky few.
3. She Speaks 4 Languages
If you’ve ever tried to learn another language, you know how difficult it can be. However, Anna Marie has been able to learn multiple languages. She is fluent in Polish, German, English, and French. Her ability to speak several language will definitely come in handy as she continues to earn international success.
4. She Is A Shy Person
If you’ve already seen 365 Days then you know that Anna Maria’s character in the movie was anything but shy. However, when shooting the more intimate scenes in the film, Shyness was something that Anna Maria had to overcome. She says, “One of the most difficult experiences was to overcome shyness and to show the nudity we will see on the screen.”
5. She Enjoys Traveling
If you’ve ever gotten the chance to travel, it was probably a very memorable experience. Nothing compares to the feeling of exploring new places and learning about different cultures. This is a feeling that Anna Marie has gotten to experience countless times. She loves to travel and has seen beautiful places all over the world including Gran Canaria, Italy, and Mexico.
6. She Has A Big Social Media Presence
Despite still being very new to the entertainment industry, Anna Marie Sieklucka has already built a fairly large fan base. Since the release of 365 Days, her social media presence has been growing consistently. She currently has 934,000 followers on Instagram.
7. She Likes To Stay Low Key
Most of us are used to celebrities sharing lots of details from their personal lives. If you think about some of your favorite stars, you might know more about them than some of the people you actually know. However, Anna Maria isn’t that type of celebrity. She likes keeping the details of her private life away from the public eye.
8. She Studied Acting
Natural talent can go a long way in the acting world, but professional training can always come in handy as well. For that reason, Anna Maria decided to attend the Ludwik Solski State Theater School in Poland where she studied acting. With her combination of skill and education, Anna Maria is surely a force to be reckoned with.
9. She’s From Poland
Anna Maria was born and raised in Lublin, Poland. She currently lives in Warsaw, the capital of Poland. She is very proud of roots and hasn’t mentioned whether or not she ever plans to move out of the country. However, she may eventually have to relocate in order to really help her career reach new heights.
10. She Loves To Model
Acting isn’t the only thing that Anna Maria is a natural at, she’s also got some serious modeling skills. It’s unclear if she’s modeled professionally, but she certainly has what it takes. She often shares imagines from her photoshoots on Instagram, and her followers can’t get enough.