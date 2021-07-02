Making people laugh can be tough, but Aparna Nancherla makes it look easy. Over the course of her career, Aparna’s talents have reached people all over the world and she’s nowhere near finished yet. On top of being a successful stand-up comedian, Aparna has also had a solid acting career. Between live-action and voice roles, Aparna has proven that she was born to entertain. While she’s known for being funny, Aparna can also do much more than just joke around and her success is proof. 2021 has been an especially busy year for her and her fans are excited to see what Aparna has in store next. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Aparna Nancherla.
1. She’s A Shy Person
Since Aparna has spent most of her career on stages and in front of cameras, most people will probably have a hard time believing that she’s actually on the shy side. Although her shyness has lessened in recent years, she still considers herself to be a very shy person, and sometimes being in the spotlight can be overwhelming.
2. She’s A First Generation American
Aparna was born and raised in the Washington D.C. area, but her parents immigrated to the United States during the 1970s. Her parents speak Telugu, but we couldn’t find anything to confirm whether she speaks the language as well. Aparna is very proud of both of the cultures that have come together to make her who she is.
3. She Studied Psychology
Aparna attended Amherst College in Massachusetts where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. When talking about how her education has influenced her comedy, Aparna told the Huffington Post, ” I like learning people’s brains. And stand up is a good “access point” for that.”
4. She’s All About Standing Up For What She Believes In
Her career may be based on making people laugh, but there are a lot of things that Aparna is very serious about. Aparna has been very vocal about her stance on several human rights issues including racism and poverty. Not only does she post about these things, but she encourages her followers to get involved.
5. She’s A Writer And Producer
It can be very easy for people in the entertainment industry to get boxed into doing just one thing, but Aparna has worked hard to make sure that isn’t her reality. On top of comedy and acting, Aparna has also gotten some experience behind the scenes. She’s written and produced several projects and she’ll likely do more in the future.
6. She Got Into Stand-Up During College
Aparna didn’t grow up wanting to be a comedian. In fact, she didn’t even think it was a legitimate career option for many years. That’s why she chose to focus her studies on something else. It wasn’t until she was in college that she started to get introduced to stand-up comedy.
7. She’s Faced Mental Health Challenges
There are countless people all over the world who have dealt with various challenges with their mental health, but many of those people don’t like to talk about them out of fear of being judged. Aparna, however, has been open about the fact that she’s struggled with anxiety and depression. In many ways, performing stand-up has helped her cope.
8. She Loves To Read
Learning new things is an important aspect of being a comedian that people don’t tend to think about. Constantly being exposed to new information offers endless opportunities to come up with fresh material. Aparna loves to read and she has a pretty big collection of books to choose from any time she’s looking for something new.
9. She Has Some Solid Advice To Share
With all of the time Aparna has spent in the industry, she has a good idea of what it takes to be successful. When asked if she had any advice to offer, Aparna told Coveteur, “Be okay with success looking different than how you originally envisioned it. In entertainment, a lot of the opportunities you get are not ones that you will have predicted. You never know where you’re going to get a break, so you have to be adaptable. It can hopefully get you closer to something that you do want to be doing.”
10. She’s A Cat Person
Sorry to all of the dog people out there, but based on her social media activity it appears that Aparna is a diehard member of team cat. She has two cats of her own and they have made quite a few appearances on her Instagram profile. Being a pet parent is clearly one of Aparna’s favorite things.