Apryl Jones first gained widespread popularity due to her relationship with R&B star, Omarion. The couple had two children together and their relationship was briefly featured on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Although the couple once seemed like relationship goals, they eventually went their separate ways. Apryl received a lot of criticism in 2019 when she began dating Omarion’s former friend and group member, Lil Fizz. Although there are a lot of people with a lot to say about her, Apryl has never let the negative comments get her down and she’s continued to live her life unbothered. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Apryl Jones.
1. She’s An Illinois Native
There are lots of people who have probably assumed that Apryl is a Los Angeles native, but she’s actually not originally from the West Coast at all. She was born and raised in Illinois but she eventually decided to move to L.A. to chase her dreams. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be much information on her life in Illinois.
2. She Studied Radiation Science
Long before Apryl became a mother, a reality TV star, and a social media influencer, she was on a completely different path. According to VH1, she has a bachelor’s degree in radiation science. Before moving to Los Angeles, she spent some time working at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Apryl put her education to good use by picking up shifts at a local hospital to help with staffing issues.
3. She’s Always Dreamed Of Working In The Entertainment Industry
Even though Apryl was once following a more traditional path, she’s always wanted to work in the entertainment industry. She is a singer and songwriter who also plays the guitar. At one point she was even auditioned for Making the Band and American Idol. She was also a member of a girl group called Cellareign.
4. There Are Rumors That She’s Dating Dr. Dre
Apryl has gotten a lot of criticism for her dating history, and it looks like that isn’t about to stop now. Sources have started to report that she may be romantically linked to legendary producer and hip-hop artist, Dr. Dre. Accroding to fellow Love & Hip-Hop star, Moniece Slaughter, Apryl and Dr. Dre have been seeing each other for “a while“.
5. She Comes From A Diverse Background
People have been asking about Apryl’s ethnicity from the moment she came into the spotlight. She comes from a very diverse background that includes African, Asian (Taiwanese, Chinese and Mongolian) , and Native American Ancestry. We weren’t able to locate much information on her parents.
6. She’s An Entrepreneur
People can say what they want about Apryl, but one thing everyone will be able to agree on is that she’s always been all about her business. Apryl has an entrepreneurial spirit and she’s always coming up with ways to get a bag. She is the founder of a company called Good Credit Society which is focused on helping people improve their credit and their overall financial status. She also plans on launching a line of wines soon.
7. She Has Acting Experience
Being on reality TV isn’t the only experience Apryl has being in front of a camera. She has recently started to break into the acting world. She made her acting debut in 2019 in a TV mini series called You Hittin Dat and she has made a handful of other appearances since. It’s unclear whether or not she has plans to pursue acting more aggressively.
8. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Over the years Apryl has amassed a large social media following that now includes almost 3 million people on Instagram. Her strong social media presence has given her the opportunity to work with several major brands. She is currently an ambassador for a company called Burst Oral Care.
9. She Has A YouTube Channel
Apryl isn’t exactly what most people would consider a YouTuber, but she does have a channel on the platform. She only has five videos on her channel at the moment but it appears that she may have had more in the past. At the moment, she has nearly 15,000 subscribers and her channel has gotten over 889,000 views.
10. She Loves To Workout
Apryl is serious about keeping her body looking beach ready all year long. She may look dainty, but she isn’t afraid to get a good sweat in and she can probably go harder in the gym than a lot of people. She spends a lot of time working out and is dedicated to exercising on a regular basis. Overall, she is very passionate about living a healthy lifestyle.