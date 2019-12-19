Are We Going to See a J.J. Abrams Led Alias Reboot?

Just in case any of you are in need of a refresher on what Alias was about, it’s basically a spy show starring Jennifer Garner that ran from 2001 to 2006 and featured Garner as the lead character that was initially a spy working for a clandestine agency that was a sworn enemy of the USA. After discovering this however she defected to the CIA and became a double agent as she then began to tear the initial agency down from within. For a while the show was pretty popular but like all things it moved on and so did the actors that had made it into something that people wanted to watch. Eventually Garner moved on towards Hollywood where she’s been hanging out for several years, making a movie now and then that people want to watch and traipsing from one movie to another as she’s taken on more than one genre in her time. It does sound as though Alias might be coming back eventually though under the direction J.J. Abrams no less, but at this point it’s hard to say just when it might happen. Hilary Lewis and Jean Bentley of The Hollywood Reporter have written on the idea that Garner has been talking about, reporting that the reboot is supposedly coming. There’s no telling at this point however if Garner will be a part of the show once again, or if the cast will be completely different.
A continuation might actually be a better idea than changing out the entire cast really, though it’s a wonder if the original cast might actually want to come back. Jennifer Garner and David Tennant could possibly return, but as to anyone else it’s unknown at this point if they’d have the desire to make their way back to the fold and continue the story. Rebooting it might be the only real option if that’s the case since trying to continue the story without a good number of the cast members might be kind of difficult. The overall plot of Alias wasn’t hard to understand, but with spy shows the trick is to see how many people are going to be able to keep up with the overall action and intrigue that is a continual staple of the show. Trying to remember it now for some people might be kind of difficult since after five years it would have been thought to be something that people would recall quite easily, but a reboot might be the best way to remind folks just how great it could be. J.J. Abrams also has a pretty track record for entertaining the masses as he’s been seen to create some truly impressive and well-directed stories.
Whether Jennifer Garner will be included or not, she’s wanting to do this it sounds like, could make all the difference since in the last episode of the original show it did appear that there might be a way to continue forward since her daughter was showing the same aptitude she possessed. But if that’s how things go and that’s used as the starting point of the show then you can bet that a lot of things are going to change even if certain elements stay the same. Initially Garner didn’t think that Abrams would come back to the show, as she stated, per Mary Kate McGrath of Bustle:
“I don’t see him turning around and rebooting Alias anytime soon. If he did it and he was involved, I’m sure the rest of us would sign right up,” she said. “We had a blast making that show and we’re all still super close, so I’m sure you would find an eager group of participants right there.”
So there’s no hesitancy on Garner’s part at all, but again, it might be that Abrams will be looking for new talent, or continuing something that will feature Garner in a lesser role since after a decade you can imagine that people might be wanting to see something new, something a little more advanced, and possibly even something in which Garner is not as much of a factor. Keeping her in would be the best idea in order to pay some respect to the original show, but moving forward she might have to eventually be phased out since like it or not a reboot might need to show that it’s grateful to the original, but it still needs to move in a different direction. The shift from movies to TV has been kind of gradual for Garner, but considering that it’s where she started it shouldn’t be too hard of a transition, and for Abrams it might be a change of pace that he’s needing. In any case, the Alias reboot could be a positive move for those involved or an ill-advised step back that they don’t really need. We’ll have to wait and find out which.