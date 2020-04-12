Ariana Grande is Reenacting Waterboy Scenes on Social Media

Obviously the celebrities are bored and in need of something to do so Ariana Grande decided to channel her inner Adam Sandler and took on the project of recreating scenes from The Waterboy. There are worse things she could be doing at least and to be completely fair she is helping people out during the pandemic as she’s been sending money to her fans according to Francesca Bacardi of Page Six. So yeah, she only helped a handful but hey, it’s helping all the same, and she’s still doing videos such as these to help people laugh and kind of ease the tension of everyday life as it’s been getting kind of hard on people lately. Plus, she could have picked a worse movie since The Waterboy is still a big fan favorite that a lot of folks swear by and happen to love. There are those that don’t care for it since they believed that Sandler was going to talk normally after a while in the movie instead of having Bobby speak as though he’s afraid of his own shadow half the time. But beyond the voice the movie is just great since it’s an underdog movie for certain, and one in which a continually harassed and emotionally battered individual finally gets his payback and shows the world that he’s a lot tougher than they thought he was.
Bobby Boucher approves of this message https://t.co/8v17zfGkA6
— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 6, 2020
Obviously Ariana wasn’t about to show some of the most iconic scenes of the movie, such as Bobby poking the eyes of a fellow teammate (“Captain Insano shows no mercy”) but she did pick a couple of scenes that were definitely funny, even if the one above was a little cringe-worthy for just a moment. Overall, The Waterboy is definitely one of those movies that will likely be remembered for a long time since it brought the laughs in such a big way and also delivered a few big hits that people happened to like watching on the screen. There’s something about football games in the movies that are just a big draw for some people, even if the games aren’t anywhere close to being like the real thing. If an NFL or college player could legally pick a guy up and powerbomb him to the ground you know people would pay to see it, but a lot of folks might wonder just when Mr. McMahon would be getting in on the action. Oh wait, there’s the XFL…no wrestling moves yet though.
another super productive day pic.twitter.com/qHXK2FXGND
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 8, 2020
There’s something about The Waterboy that almost makes a person feel bad for laughing at it, but then if you recognize that it’s supposed to be a movie and a good time all in one then you kind of forget about it and move on. Seriously, the guy gets humiliated at just about every turn, and by his own mother no less as this clip shows since she rags on his smelly feet, the fact that he wears pajamas to bed, and finally, let’s not forget his little water hazard problem with his sheets. Something would definitely indicate that it’s not just him however that was the problem, but a definite case of being hemmed in by mama since she couldn’t bear to let her son go out into the world. Imagine The Waterboy being set into today’s modern era with the coronavirus mucking about, how fun do think the movie would be then? Bobby would be even worse off than he was when people were still allowed to walk around and pretty much do what they wanted without getting fined in certain areas or worrying about a curfew. That would likely be a living hell for anyone that had to live with his mama, at least until she came to her senses.
The fun part about The Waterboy is that as bad as it gets and as possessive as his mother is of him, Bobby is still the ultimate underdog that you want to see win. Underdog movies are fun since there’s always the idea that they’re going to end with the little person winning out in some big way, but there’s never a full-on guarantee. The movies that feature the underdog having a fighting chance are usually some of the best since no matter what life isn’t about to just turn around and be completely easy, the underdog still has to work for it after everything they’ve already been through. But this usually shows that they’ve become a better person since they have more empathy and can understand those around them a little better since they’ve had to go through their own trials in order to be one of the best around. That’s a big reason why The Waterboy is so loved, it’s a movie that you kind of have to get into and feel that you’ve earned by the time it’s all said and done. And hey, the fact that Adam Sandler approved is a big up too as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb points out.