Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ariela Danielle

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ariela Danielle

2 mins ago

The latest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is full of couples in bizarre situations, but Ariela Danielle might just have the strangest of them all. After traveling to Ethiopia, Ariela met a man named Biniyam Shibre. The couple became pregnant shortly after. Although Ariela had to go back to the United States, she decided that she wanted to return to Ethiopia to live and deliver her baby. Many viewers instantly pegged as naive and even her own family was concerned about her decision to move to Ethiopia. While we don’t yet know how things turned out for Ariela, things are are starting to look a little iffy. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ariela Danielle.

1. She’s A Freelance Writer

When Ariela revealed that she spends most of her time traveling, lots of people wondered how she did it. The answer is that she is a freelancer writer who is able to set her own hours and work at her own pace. However, there are some people who don’t believe she really is a writer. After all 90 Day Fiance has a history of casting people who don’t seem to have a job, and some people are thinking that’s the case with Ariela.

2. She’s Been Married Before

Since Ariela spends a lot of time traveling around the world, it’s not unusual for her to meet and fall in love with someone from another country. However, she seems to have a pattern of moving pretty quickly when it comes to relationships. She was previously married to a man named Leonardo whom she met while visiting Argentina. He moved to the United States to be with her, but things ended up not working out.

3. She Isn’t The First American Women Biniyam Has Dated

Ariela isn’t the only one in the relationship who has already been married. Biniyam was also previously married to another American woman. The couple had a son together but it looks like Biniyam hasn’t seen him in a few years. Lots of Biniyam’s loved ones are concerned that his relationship with Ariela could end the same way. Hopefully we’ll get some more information on Biniyam’s previous situation as the season continues.

4. She Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following

Most cast members in the 90 Day franchise end up blowing up on social media. Some of the storylines are so interesting that people can’t help but want to stay updated outside of what they’re seeing on the show. However, Ariela hasn’t blown up on social media. She only has 3,317 followers on Instagram and 30 followers on Twitter.

5. She’s Jewish

Ariela was born and raised in the Jewish faith. Her religion is very important to her and this could prove to be a problem for her relationship with Biniyam who is a Muslim. Both the Jewish and Islamic faiths typically require people to marry within the faith or marry someone who is willing to convert.

6. She’s Very Adventurous

Ariela is truly an adventurous person and she isn’t afraid to try new things. Not only does she like to travel, but she likes to do all sorts of activities when she gets to her destination. Some of the things she enjoys doing include hiking, swimming, diving, and zip lining.

7. She Loves Poetry

In addition to being a writer herself, Ariela also enjoys reading other people’s work. She is a big fan of poetry and often shares images of her favorite poems on Instagram. She seems to gravitate towards poems with positive messages. It’s unclear whether or not she writes poems of her own.

8. She’s In A Music Video

Ariela can now add ‘video vixen’ to her resume. In 2019, she appeared in a a music video for the song “Honey” by an Ethiopian artist named Andinet Ali. If anyone has watched 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, you probably imagine that Babygirl Lisa is somewhere punching the air.

9. She Speaks Spanish

Being able to speak more than one language definitely comes in handy. This is especially true for people who travel often. According to Ariela’s Facebook page, she speaks Spanish. Hopefully, she also plans on learning Amharic which is the national language spoken in Ethiopia.

10. She Has Three Siblings

Ariela comes from a fairly large family. She has three siblings: two brothers and one sister. She seems to have a close relationship with all of them and they have been supportive of the decisions she’s made regarding her relationship. However, that’s not to say that they haven’t had some concerns about their sister traveling to another country to give birth to her child.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Undercover Chef
What We Learned from the 30 Rock Reunion Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about USA’s “Cannonball”
Charlize Theron Wants in on The WWE: This is Awesome
Is The Timing Finally Right for a Tron 3? Disney Thinks So
Why Tom Was the Real Villain in 500 Days of Summer
Five Movie Scenes from the 80s That Made The Whole Theater Gasp
New Moana Fan Theory May Change Your View of It Forever
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ariela Danielle
10 Things You Didn’t Know about CeCe Gutierrez
Five Celebrities That Were Allegedly Bullies in High School
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mark Estee
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing