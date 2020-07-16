The latest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is full of couples in bizarre situations, but Ariela Danielle might just have the strangest of them all. After traveling to Ethiopia, Ariela met a man named Biniyam Shibre. The couple became pregnant shortly after. Although Ariela had to go back to the United States, she decided that she wanted to return to Ethiopia to live and deliver her baby. Many viewers instantly pegged as naive and even her own family was concerned about her decision to move to Ethiopia. While we don’t yet know how things turned out for Ariela, things are are starting to look a little iffy. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ariela Danielle.
1. She’s A Freelance Writer
When Ariela revealed that she spends most of her time traveling, lots of people wondered how she did it. The answer is that she is a freelancer writer who is able to set her own hours and work at her own pace. However, there are some people who don’t believe she really is a writer. After all 90 Day Fiance has a history of casting people who don’t seem to have a job, and some people are thinking that’s the case with Ariela.
2. She’s Been Married Before
Since Ariela spends a lot of time traveling around the world, it’s not unusual for her to meet and fall in love with someone from another country. However, she seems to have a pattern of moving pretty quickly when it comes to relationships. She was previously married to a man named Leonardo whom she met while visiting Argentina. He moved to the United States to be with her, but things ended up not working out.
3. She Isn’t The First American Women Biniyam Has Dated
Ariela isn’t the only one in the relationship who has already been married. Biniyam was also previously married to another American woman. The couple had a son together but it looks like Biniyam hasn’t seen him in a few years. Lots of Biniyam’s loved ones are concerned that his relationship with Ariela could end the same way. Hopefully we’ll get some more information on Biniyam’s previous situation as the season continues.
4. She Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
Most cast members in the 90 Day franchise end up blowing up on social media. Some of the storylines are so interesting that people can’t help but want to stay updated outside of what they’re seeing on the show. However, Ariela hasn’t blown up on social media. She only has 3,317 followers on Instagram and 30 followers on Twitter.
5. She’s Jewish
Ariela was born and raised in the Jewish faith. Her religion is very important to her and this could prove to be a problem for her relationship with Biniyam who is a Muslim. Both the Jewish and Islamic faiths typically require people to marry within the faith or marry someone who is willing to convert.
6. She’s Very Adventurous
Ariela is truly an adventurous person and she isn’t afraid to try new things. Not only does she like to travel, but she likes to do all sorts of activities when she gets to her destination. Some of the things she enjoys doing include hiking, swimming, diving, and zip lining.
7. She Loves Poetry
In addition to being a writer herself, Ariela also enjoys reading other people’s work. She is a big fan of poetry and often shares images of her favorite poems on Instagram. She seems to gravitate towards poems with positive messages. It’s unclear whether or not she writes poems of her own.
8. She’s In A Music Video
Ariela can now add ‘video vixen’ to her resume. In 2019, she appeared in a a music video for the song “Honey” by an Ethiopian artist named Andinet Ali. If anyone has watched 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, you probably imagine that Babygirl Lisa is somewhere punching the air.
9. She Speaks Spanish
Being able to speak more than one language definitely comes in handy. This is especially true for people who travel often. According to Ariela’s Facebook page, she speaks Spanish. Hopefully, she also plans on learning Amharic which is the national language spoken in Ethiopia.
10. She Has Three Siblings
Ariela comes from a fairly large family. She has three siblings: two brothers and one sister. She seems to have a close relationship with all of them and they have been supportive of the decisions she’s made regarding her relationship. However, that’s not to say that they haven’t had some concerns about their sister traveling to another country to give birth to her child.