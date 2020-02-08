10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ashley Boettcher

Ashley Boettcher was born to be a performer, and by the time she was two, she was already dancing and competing; her performance saw her getting first place. She has gone on to become an actress since landing her first lead role as Hannah Pearson in “Aliens in the Attic,” where she acted alongside one of her favorite actresses, Ashley Tisdale. Ashley’s talents have been recognized through various awards, including the Rising Star award. Read on to find out more about the actress who wants to own a production house at 20 years old.
1. Her favorites
In her free time, you will most likely catch Ashley reading her favorite books that include “A Wrinkle in Time” and “The Secret Series.” If not, then she might be watching “Ferris Bueller’s Day off,” “Batman,” “Star Wars,” and “Lord of The Rings. The actress also enjoys candy or calzones as a cheat food, but when she chooses to go down the healthy road, then pasta with mozzarella cheese, pesto, and zucchini noodles will be on her plate. Further, any Italian food or her father’s Greek salad also are on the list of her favorite meals.
2. Why she was drawn to the Mel character
Ashley found out about “Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street” through an audition request from her agent. Luckily she got the role of Mel, and the character was appealing to Ashley due to the similarities they share. As she reveals, Ashley is loyal to those she cares about, smart, and kind. Mel is the brightest in the group of friends and uses her artistic abilities and science skills to help others.
3. She would love to venture into film-making
Ashley is already an accomplished actress, but in the future, she would like to be a director. Film making is something she has always loved ever since she turned two, and since she enjoys writing too, directing a production would be one way of putting her thoughts out to the world. She told Talk Nerdy with Us that taking the words off a page and bringing them to life is what she loves most about directing.
4. She started acting at two and a half years old
Some people know their destiny the minute they come out of their mother’s bellies, and it seems that Ashley falls in that category. Since she was small, Ashley loved entertaining, and for as long as someone was willing to be her audience, then she did not mind performing. Her first job as an actor was in a commercial for Friendly’s, a chain of restaurants that operates on the east coast. The commercial director recognized her natural acting skills and commented that in his career, there had only been another child who shared Ashley’s raw talent.
5. She started acting lesson at four years old
Despite Ashley being told that she was a natural, professional training was necessary to enable her to become the best in the industry. Therefore at the age of four, her parents enrolled her in acting school. After believing she was ready for a career in acting, Ashley got an L.A. agency to represent her when she was five.
6. Her dream role
The actress has enjoyed being different characters and so far cannot pick who her favorite was. However, her plans are directed towards a mystical character, perhaps in a “Harry Potter” movie or “Lord of The Rings.” Ashley also does not hide her love for “Doctor Who” because among her hobbies is watching the show. Consequently, being a companion for Doctor Who remains to be a dream she wants to become true.
7. The best advice she has ever received
You meet people, and they all want to impact your life in some way, especially when you are on your way to becoming a celebrity. Ashley admits that she has gotten pearls of wisdom, and they all have been great, but one stands out from the rest. As she talked to Naluda Magazine, Ashley said that someone once told her never to be afraid to fail, and the actress has been applying it to both her professional and personal life. Therefore every time she feels that she has failed, she views it as a setback setting her up for something greater.
8. Her advice for upcoming young actors
Ashley has been in the industry for a while, and so far, the actress has observed just how ruthless and competitive people can be. She has faced a lot of rejection for things she could not control, and for those that she could, she tried fixing them to at least book a role. However, with time she has learned that some roles are not meant for her, and there is no need to keep pushing. She advises young actors to have a strong foundation build on their parents so that rejection does not take a toll on them. Fortunately, there are good people within the industry, and they hold young actors’ hands to guide them on the right path.
9. She credits her parents for making it in the industry
Entering in the entertainment industry and remaining focused is not a story that we are used to, especially after looking at the experiences of people like Justin Bieber. Staying grounded in an industry where there is so much pressure exerted on the youth is challenging. Ashley confesses that acting is hard, and were it not for her parents who have had an incredibly positive effect on her, she would have changed for the worse.
10. Her philanthropic efforts
Ashley loves helping out in Camp M.A.S.H. (Make Arthritis Stop Hurting), which is for children between 7 and 17 who have arthritis. It lasts for a week, and the kids get to do fun activities, including swimming and horseback riding. As a child herself, Ashley has a soft spot for children because all the organizations she is involved in are for children. The actress supports Operation Smile that offers medical care to those who cannot access safe surgery, Orphan’s Promise that ensures orphans achieve their potential and Operation Blessing that provides an array of services including community development and disaster relief.